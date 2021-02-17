Big Lake Sports Round-Up

Girls basketball earns two wins
The Big Lake girls basketball team defeated Princeton 48-43 on Thursday, Feb. 11.
Mia Huberty had 25 points, Emily Steen had 10 points, Caela Tighe had five points, Hailey Millam had three points, Ava Vizenor and Kadyn Dilger each had two points, and Claire Petersen had one point for the night.
Girls hockey falls to Chisago Lakes
The Princeton/Becker/Big Lake girls hockey co-op suffered a 9-1 loss to Chisago Lakes on Friday, Feb. 12.
Kaitlyn Stokke scored off of the power play with the assist going to Drea Artmann 10 minutes into the final period.
Goalie Shelby Ulm had 56 saves, and a save percentage of .862 for the night.
Big Lake wrestling over Champlin Park
The Hornets defeated Champlin Park 69-12 on Friday, Feb. 12.
At 106 and 113 pounds Big Lake’s Cash Stortz and Cash Sixberry won in two Champlin Park forfeits.
At 120 pounds Christian Noble over Champlin Park’s Hudson Tetrick (fall 0:40).
At 126 pounds Hornet Nolan Reiter defeated Champlin Park’s Jackson Myles.
Jackson Christensen of Big Lake defeated Champlin Park’s Nikabu Bagana (fall 0:21) at 132 pounds.
At 138 pounds Big Lake’s Zach Smith won in a Champlin Park forfeit.
At 145 pounds Hornet Dillon Browen defeated Champlin Park’s Babasso Bagana (fall 3:38).
Jonathon Murphy of Big Lake defeated Thomas Saygbay of Champlin Park at 152 pounds.
At 160 pounds Big Lake’s Spencer Vold over Champlin Park’s Matthew Knight (fall 1:40).
At 170 pounds Tyler Dehmer of Big Lake over Heynek Ortiz of Champlin Park (fall 1:40).
DJ Myles of Champlin Park over Big Lake’s Peter Duncombe (fall 1:56) at 182 pounds.
At 195 pounds Hornet Brett Bordwell defeated Calvin Heitzman of Champlin Park (fall 0:29).
At 220 pounds Gavin Rosstedt of Champlin Park over Big Lake’s Jeremy Phyle (fall 3:49).
Hornet Kane Lapointe over Champlin Park’s Isaiah Wong (fall 2:19) at 285 pounds.
