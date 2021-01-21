Big Lake Sports Round-up

Becker/Big Lake boys hockey
The Becker/Big Lake boys hockey team was off to a great start by defeating Cambridge-Isanti 2-1.
In the first period Jack Beckstrom scored the for the Eagles.
In the second period Luke Ruppelius scored off the power play making the score 2-0.
In the third period the Eagles didn’t score and Cambridge-Isanti earned one goal for the night.
Big Lake wrestling
The Hornets had big victories on the mat last week.
On Thursday, Jan. 14 Big Lake defeated Albany 64-15.
Ivan Lapointe got things started with a victory over forfeit.
Cash Sixberry had a victory over Albany at 113 pounds (fall 0.26).
Christian Noble was up next adding another win at 120 pounds.
Nolan Reiter won over Albany (MD 14-5).
Rocco Visci was victorious at 132 pounds (fall 2:03).
Luke Schumahcer won over Albany (fall 2:03).
Dillon Bowen had the next match up over Albany (fall 2:24).
Johnathan Murphy defeated Albany (fall 2:05) at 152 pounds.
Tyler Dehmer won over Albany (fall 3:29).
Big Lake took two losses at 170 and 182 pounds.
Brett Bordwell won over Albany (fall 2:26).
Big Lake fell at 220 pounds.
Trajan Mussehl won over Albany at 285 pounds.
On Friday, Jan. 15 Big Lake defeated Anoka 36-34 and defeated Elk River 66-9.
Cash Stortz started this time for Big Lake at 106 pounds and defeated Anoka (fall 0:45).
Sixberry won over Anoka (fall 1:18).
Noble had a victory (fall 1:08).
Jayden McLearen at 126 pounds won over Anoka (dec 3-1).
Visci defeated Anoka (dec 8-6).
Big Lake fell in the next four match ups.
Dehmer brought hope for the Hornets over Anoka (fall 4:25).
Anoka took the victories at 182 and 195 pounds.
Jeremy Phyle won over Anoka (fall 1:52).
Anoka won over Big Lake at 285 pounds.
Lapointe got things started with a victory over Elk River (fall 5:22).
Sixberry and Noble had their third victory of the season over Elk River, (dec 5-3) and (fall 1:34).
Big Lake fell at 126 pounds.
Visci won over Elk River (fall 1:36).
Schumacher won over Elk River (dec 5-4).
Browen kept momentum defeating Elk River (fall 1:16).
Murphy won next (fall 1:32).
Cash McCrone and Dehmer won at 160 and 170 pounds with forfeits from Elk River.
Big Lake fell at 182 pounds.
Alex Hanrahan won over Elk River at 195 pounds.
Bordwell and Phyle wrapped things up with two victories.
