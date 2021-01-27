Big Lake Sports Round-Up

Eagles fall to two conference teams:
Becker/Big Lake fell to North Branch 8-2 on Thursday, Jan. 21.
North Branch scored three goals in the first period and one goal in the second period.
Becker/Big Lake had two goals in the third period. The Vikings added four more goals in the third period.
Tyler Shmitt scored both goals for the Eagles. One goal came off of the power play and another assisted by Trenten Rupar.
Goalie Alec Anderson faced 46 shots on goals and recorded 38 saves.
Tuesday, Jan. 19 :
Becker/Big Lake fell to Chisago Lakes in a closer game 3-2.
Ethan Tobako and Schmitt scored goals.
Goalie Mitch Reasoner faced 24 shots and made 21 saves.
Big Lake wrestling fights to victory:
Big Lake wrestling defeated Becker on Thursday, Jan. 21, 40-33.
They were scheduled to face Chisago Lakes and Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 23 but the triangular was canceled due to COVID-19.
At 106 pounds Kaden Nicolas defeated Cash Stortz (MD 12-2).
At 113 pounds Cash Sixberry defeated Landen Kujawa (Dec 10-8).
Christian Noble earned the next victory over Drew May at 120 pounds (Fall 1:04).
At 126 pounds Nolan Reiter defeated Ryan Boecker (Fall 3:38).
Rocco Visci defeated Ethan Duncombe at 132 pounds (Fall 3:22).
Luke Schumacher kept the momentum going with a (Fall 3:22) over Owen Angell at 138 pounds.
Becker defeated Big Lake at 145, 152, and 160 pounds.
Big Lake’s Tyler Dehmer defeated Joseph Goth at 170 pounds (Fall 3:48).
Becker defeated Big Lake at 182, 195, 220, and 285 pounds.
