Hornets cross country
The Big Lake Invitational took place on Tuesday, Aug. 31. The boys were without Kade Layton, who was out with an injury. Owen Layton took over and led all varsity boy finishers with a first place finish. Christian Noble was third overall and Jack Leuer was seventh. “Despite losing our top runner, our boy’s team was composed and ran well. Monticello only finished in front of us by two points. The guys really stepped up today. Jack Leuer and David Guyse picked up points throughout the race and made it very close in the end. It will be a battle with Monticello all year,” stated Todd Trutna. The varsity girls were again led by Emilee Doperalski with a nineteenth place finish. “Overall it wasn’t the best run for our girls varsity today. I think the miles of training, change of practice time from morning to afternoon, and warm weather caught up with us. This team has been putting in the work, and we know that improvement and better races are imminent.”
Hornets swim & dive
The Hornets took part in a dual tournament against multiple schools that finished on Thursday, Aug. 31. The computers were not working so official indivudual scores were not available, but Big Lake finished second as a team during the meet.
Hornets girls soccer
The Hornets hosted Rockford at on Tuesday, Aug. 31. The Hornets shutout Rockford 3-0 and advanced to 2-0 on the season.
Hornets boys soccer
The boys team fell 4-0 to the hands of Rockford/HLWW on Tuesday, Aug. 31. It has been their only game of the season so far.
Hornets tennis
The tennis match against Annandale that was scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2 was postponed.
