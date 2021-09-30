Below are summaries of Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.

Tennis

Big Lake participated in a match against St. Francis on Tuesday, Sept. 21. St. Francis won the match 7-0. The Hornets also had a match against Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Sept. 23. Big Lake also fell in that match 7-0.

Girls Soccer

Big Lake hosted Monticello on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The Hornets fell 1-0 at home with Sonja Olson scoring the only goal of the game. On Thursday, Sept. 23 the Hornets traveled to St. Francis, but were unable to score again, losing 2-0. They also played Monday night in Chisago Lakes. Chisago Lakes defended their home turf shutting out Big Lake 1-0.

Volleyball

On Tuesday, Sept. 21 the volleyball team had a match against St. Francis. The Hornets fell to the Fighting Saints 3-1.

Football

The Hornets played the Delano Tigers on Friday, Sept. 24. The Tigers shutout the Hornets 24-0.

Load comments