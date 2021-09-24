Below are summaries of Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Cross Country
On Tuesday, Sept. 14 the cross country team traveled to Annandale. The boys continued their winning ways by capturing another team title.
Owen Layton led the team with a second place finish and was quickly followed by Kade Layton in third and Christian Noble in fourth. Their top three continue to perform at an elite level. This trio does such an impressive job as role models and leading the team at meets and practice.
Jack Leuer continues his impressive streak of races to finish sixth. Jack’s running so well right now, it’s easy to forget he’s only a ninth grader.
The trio of David Guyse, Tanon Jacobson, and Luke Hugo packed up for the first half of the race before David moved ahead to place 12th. T
he girls had a top 10 finisher in Emilee Doperalski with her ninth place finish. Emilee has been their top runner all season and has been getting back to her All-Conference form from a year ago.
Some of the girls broke out of their normal packs today and really pushed themselves and their teammates. Grace Heider and Campbell Slattery ran close to each other for much of the meet and finished 23rd and 24th.
Jessica Schmidt and Sam Burton were the final two scorers for Big Lake, both finishing inside the top 30. Rylie Ostrom and Olivia Potter were 30th and 31st respectively.
Football
The football team traveled to Willmar on Friday, Sept. 17. The game did not go as planned with the Hornets losing 65-0. “I take 100 percent responsibility for the way we played on Friday. I didn’t have our kids ready to play and I told our guys that would not happen again,” said Blanchard.
Tennis
Big Lake participated in a co-op match against North Branch on Tuesday, Sept. 14. They lost 5-2. Sophie Jones won her singles match 6-4 , 7-6 (6). Audrey Wertish and Kira Browen won their doubles match 6-1 , 6-2. On
Thursday, Sept. 16 they hosted Monticello losing 5-2. Sadie Dillon won her singles match 6-4 , 6-4. Kira Browen and Maddie Farnsworth won their doubles match 6-7 (5), 7-5 , 6-4.
On Saturday, Sept. 18 they participated in a triangular match. They lost to Alexandira 7-0 and Roseau 6-1. Ari Laun and Sophie Jones won their doubles match 6-4 , 6-3. They lost to Willmar 4-3. Sophie Jones won her singles match 2-6 , 6-4 , 10-7. Sadie Dillon won her singles match 6-4 , 6-0. Audrey Wertish won her singles match 6-3 , 2-6 , 10-5.
