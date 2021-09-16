Below are summaries of Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.

Tennis

The Hornets hosted two matches on Tuesday, Sept, 7. They hosted Princeton, but fell 6-1. Lilly Stolte won her singles match 6-2 , 6-3. They also hosted Annandale that evening who defeated Big Lake 7-0. They hosted both and wasn’t a triangular match because the matches against Annandale were a make up from a previous postponement. On Thursday, Sept. 9, they traveled to Becker but were unable to record a point falling 7-0. On Saturday, Sept. 11 the Hornets also played in a tournament at Brainerd High School.

Boys soccer

The Hornets hosted Watertown-Mayer on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The Hornets fell 8-1, scoring their only goal in the second half. On Thursday, Sept. 9, they traveled to Princeton where they fell 8-0 on the road. On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Hornets hosted St. Paul Johnson and were victorious. They won 2-1 recording their first win of the season. Their game on Monday against Becker was postponed to Oct. 4.

Girls soccer

The Hornets hosted Watertown-Mayer as well on Tuesday, Sept. 7. They fell 4-0 for their only loss of the season so far. On Thursday, Sept. 9, they traveled to Princeton due to weather moving the game from Big Lake. They tied 2-2 scoring both their goals in the second half. On Saturday, Sept. 11, they traveled to Willmar where they managed another 2-2 tie.

Cross Country

The boys and girls participated in the Monticello Invitational at Bertram Park on Saturday, Sept. 11. The boys finished first as a team, just one point ahead of Monticello. Christian Nobel finished third as an individual with a time of 16:50.1. Owen and Kade Layton finished just behind Nobel in fourth and fifth place for individuals. Owen finished in 16:52.2 and Kade finished in 16:54.2. Jack Leuer also finished in the top 10 with a time of 17:53.8. The girls finished in seventh place. Emilee Doperalski was the girls fastest individual runner who finished in 22:47.7 just outside of the top 10.

