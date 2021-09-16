Below are summaries of Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Tennis
The Hornets hosted two matches on Tuesday, Sept, 7. They hosted Princeton, but fell 6-1. Lilly Stolte won her singles match 6-2 , 6-3. They also hosted Annandale that evening who defeated Big Lake 7-0. They hosted both and wasn’t a triangular match because the matches against Annandale were a make up from a previous postponement. On Thursday, Sept. 9, they traveled to Becker but were unable to record a point falling 7-0. On Saturday, Sept. 11 the Hornets also played in a tournament at Brainerd High School.
Boys soccer
The Hornets hosted Watertown-Mayer on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The Hornets fell 8-1, scoring their only goal in the second half. On Thursday, Sept. 9, they traveled to Princeton where they fell 8-0 on the road. On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Hornets hosted St. Paul Johnson and were victorious. They won 2-1 recording their first win of the season. Their game on Monday against Becker was postponed to Oct. 4.
Girls soccer
The Hornets hosted Watertown-Mayer as well on Tuesday, Sept. 7. They fell 4-0 for their only loss of the season so far. On Thursday, Sept. 9, they traveled to Princeton due to weather moving the game from Big Lake. They tied 2-2 scoring both their goals in the second half. On Saturday, Sept. 11, they traveled to Willmar where they managed another 2-2 tie.
Cross Country
The boys and girls participated in the Monticello Invitational at Bertram Park on Saturday, Sept. 11. The boys finished first as a team, just one point ahead of Monticello. Christian Nobel finished third as an individual with a time of 16:50.1. Owen and Kade Layton finished just behind Nobel in fourth and fifth place for individuals. Owen finished in 16:52.2 and Kade finished in 16:54.2. Jack Leuer also finished in the top 10 with a time of 17:53.8. The girls finished in seventh place. Emilee Doperalski was the girls fastest individual runner who finished in 22:47.7 just outside of the top 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.