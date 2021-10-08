Below are summaries of Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Tennis
Big Lake tennis hosted Cambridge-Isanti for a match on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The Hornets fell 7-0.
Girls soccer
On Tuesday, Sept. 28 Big Lake hosted Maranatha Christian Academy on senior night. The Hornets fell 2-0. They had a chance to bounce back against Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday, Sept. 30 on parent’s night. They came away victorious flipping the script winning 2-0. Emily Steen had both goals for the Hornets.
Volleyball
On Tuesday, Sept. 28 Big Lake hosted Zimmerman on parent’s night. The Hornets won 25-10, 25-15, 25-16. On Thursday, Sept. 30 they were on the road against Princeton coming away with a 25-11, 25-19, 25-19 win. On Saturday, Oct. 2 they participated in the Alexandria Invite. They went 3-1 in the tournament taking third place out of eight teams.
Cross Country
Big Lake ran at the Foley Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 30. Due to the weather varsity and JV ran together so separate times were not kept. The boys, currently ranked second in class AA, took first place. Owen Layton took first and as individual and Christian Noble took second. Kade Layton followed them up with a third place finish. For the girls Emilee Doperalski was the Hornets top finisher coming in at 34th.
