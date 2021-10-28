Below are summaries Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Volleyball
The Hornets capped off their best regular season in 20 years with a 3-0 sweep of North Branch on Tuesday, Oct 19. The Hornets finished the season 16-7 and finished as co-conference champions with Monticello. It was the first conference title since 2001 for the Hornets. Big Lake hosts St. Francis on Wednesday for the section 5AAA quarterfinal.
Football
The Hornets fell in the regular season finale 34-6 at Rocori High School on Wednesday, Oct 21. Tyler Anderson connected with Carson Kunz for the touchdown in the fourth quarter. Big Lake travels to Princeton for the section 6AAAA quarterfinals.
