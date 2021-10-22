Cross Country

Big Lake ran in the Tiger Invitational in Princeton on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The boys, ranked second in class AA, finished in first place with a score of 49. Owen Layton (16:28.2) and Christian Noble (16:28.7) finished in second and third. Jack Leuer (16:52.5) finished in seventh, Kade Layton (16:54.7) finished in eighth, David Guyse (17:56.4) finished in 29th, Tanon Jacobson (17:56.9) finished in 30th, Spencer Vold (18:23.5) finished 45th, Carter Erickson (19:39.9) finished 61st and Luke Hugo (20:17.5) finished 78th. The girls team finished in tenth.

Emilee Doperalski (22:01.1) finished 38th, Campbell Slattery (23:35.2) finished 56th, Grace Heider (25:11.3) finished 74th, Samantha Burton (25:14.3) finished 75th, Rylie Ostrom (25:57.2) finished 78th, Olivia Potter (26:01.8) finished 79th and Georgia Morris (26:49.1) finished in 80th.

Volleyball

The Hornets traveled to Rocori High School on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Big Lake won in five sets 3-2. On Saturday, Oct. 16 the Hornets played in the Bloomington Jefferson Invitational going 2-2 beating Minneapolis Washburn and Jordan.

Girls Soccer

On Wednesday, Oct 13, Big Lake traveled to Willmar for the section 6AA quarterfinals. The Hornets fell 4-3 ending their season. They finished 6-8-3, 1-4-2 in the Mississippi 8.

Boys Soccer

On Thursday, Oct. 14, Big Lake once again traveled to Willmar for the boys section 6AA quarterfinals. The Hornets lost 13-0 ending their season. They finished 2-10-3, 1-5-2 in the Mississippi 8.

