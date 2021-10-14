Tennis
Big Lake had a section match against Little Falls on Tuesday. Oct 5. Little Falls won 4-3. Number one singles, Ari Laun, defeated Tori Gottwalt, 6-3 , 6-1. Number two singles, Sophie Jones, defeated Alexis Vonberg, 6-7 (5), 6-2 , 6-4. And in number three doubles, Kira Browenand Maddie Farnsworth defeated Alexis Nelson and Brenna Magee, 6-3 , 6-3. Tennis individuals begin later this month.
Cross Country
Hornets cross country teams ran on Tuesday, Oct 5. The boys, the second ranked team in class AA, ran in the Becker Invitational. They took first place with a score of 36 and a team time of 1:26:23.4. Christian Noble (16:43.6) and Owen Layton (16:43.7) finished in first and second place, respectfully. Although not ranked, both have received votes as individuals in class AA. Kade Layton (17:08.5) finished in fifth and Jack Leuer (17:32.2) finished in ninth. David Guyse (18:15.5), Tanon Jacobson (18:16.2) and Spencer Vold (19:48.2) also ran for Big Lake.
The girls finished in seventh with a score of 180 and a team time of 2:06:27.3, finishing ahead of Milaca. Emilee Doperalski (22:39.7) finished in 25th as in individual as the girls top finisher. Campbell Slattery (24:26.4), Erin Kjellberg (25:20.4), Samantha Burton (26:40.2), Rylie Ostrom (27:20.6), Nicole Rempel (28:00.1) and Jadyn Rust (28:06.9) all also ran for Big Lake.
Girls soccer
On Tuesday, Oct 5 the girls traveled to Mayer Lutheran High School. They emerged victorious, winning 3-0. Jade Flavin, Emma Borer, and Paige Erickson all scored for the Hornets. Savannah Baker had two assists and Alexis Moen also had an assist. On Thursday, Oct. 7 they hosted Delano, losing 4-1. Moen scored the lone goal for the Hornets. Goalkeeper Kadyn Dilger made 12 saves.
Boys soccer
The game against Legacy Christian on Tuesday, Oct 5 was cancelled due to lack of officials. On Thursday, Oct. 7 they traveled to Delano losing 6-0. On Saturday, Oct. 9 they traveled to Chisago Lakes losing 8-0.
Football
The football team traveled to Hutchinson on Friday, Oct 8. Big Lake fell 31-0. Next up is a road game against St. Francis on Friday.
