Below are summaries of Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Baseball
Off to a tough 2-6 record to start the year, Big Lake baseball has lost four of their last five. On Tuesday, April 26 they fell 6-2 on the road to Cambridge-Isanti. On Thursday, April 28 they had a double header in Princeton. They beat the Tigers 5-1 in game one before losing 6-5 in game two, despite getting not just one, but two grand slams from Keenan Hjermstad. He hit one in each game for an eight RBI day. Then on Friday, April 29 they lost 8-4 on the road against Zimmerman. They lost their third game in a row on Monday against Sauk Rapids-Rice, 4-3. They have a chance to get back on track with two of their next three games at home.
Softball
Big Lake softball split their games 1-1 last week. They beat Cambridge-Isanti 2-1 on Tuesday, April 26. Sydnie Loftus pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts and just four hits and a walk. The Hornets got first inning RBI’s from Masyn Deckard and Emmy Bowne on back-to-back at-bats and Loftus did the rest. On Thursday, April 28 they lost their first game of the season to Princeton. The game went into extras and Megan Kloss hit a walk-off single with one out to beat the Hornets 7-6.
Boys golf
On Tuesday, April 26 the boys golfed in an invite at Bulrush Golf Club. They placed third as a team after shooting just +29, led by senior Tyler Anderson who shot just two over par. That was tied for third, just one stroke back of the lead. On Wednesday, April 27 they had another away invite at Refuge. Big Lake shot 347 and tied Monti for fifth. Senior Ryker Stukenholtz shot a team high 10 over par. On Friday, April 29 they played at Grand National Golf Club. They shot 22 above par as a team to tie for third. Their team score of 319 was a school record. Nick Selbitschka (78), Stukenholtz (79), Aidan Johnson (80), Anderson (82), Henry Knier (92) and Riley Siegrist (103) were the six that set the Hornets’ record. Only the top four scores count towards the team score, which adds up to their 319 score.
Girls golf
The girls played in just two events. They were in Chisago Lakes on Thursday, April 28. They shot 461 as a team. Sophomore Sienne McConville led Big Lake with a 111. On Monday they were in Becker at Pebble Creek and shot 443 as a team, led by junior Britney Krumei who shot a 104.
Boys lacrosse
Big Lake picked up their first win of the season during a 1-2 week. On Tuesday, April 26 they lost 10-8 to Rocori. They allowed five goals in the fourth quarter. Tyler Heyen scored a hat-trick for Big Lake. Jack Midas had two goals and an assist and Cade Fagen scored twice as well. On Thursday, April 28 they beat Becker in a barn burner, 14-13. It was their first win since May 3, 2021 when they beat Rocori 17-5 for their only win last season. In fact, it’s their second win in program history. They’re currently in their fourth season (started in 2019, but didn’t play a 2020 season). On Saturday, April 30 they lost 13-2 to Osseo/Park Center.
