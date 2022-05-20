Below are summaries of Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Baseball
Big Lake (3-10, 3-7) dropped their last two games after stopping a five game losing skid against St. Francis. On Tuesday, May 10 the Hornets lost 5-3 to Becker and on Thursday, May 12 they lost 6-2 to North Branch.
Boys golf
The boys golfed in the Ken Helling tournament at the Kimball Golf Club on Thursday, May 12. They finished in eighth with a team score of 359. Senior Tyler Anderson led the Hornets with an 85. Sophomore Aidan Johnson shot 89, senior Ryker Stukenholtz shot a 90 and senior Nick Selbitschka shot a 95.
Girls lacrosse
The Hornets Big Lake/Princeton co-op team have lost three straight after back-to-back wins. On Tuesday, May 10, they lost 12-1 against Hutchinson. Autumn Grunewald scored the lone goal unassisted. On Saturday, May 14 they lost 16-2 against Grand Rapids/Greenway. Grace Dols and Bailey Isaacson (Princeton) scored the two goals. Hailey Schuller picked up an assist. On Monday they lost 9-3 against Brainerd. Amelia Gardner scored twice and Autumn Grunewald picked up the other goal. Eden Dixon (Princeton) made 12 saves
Track and field
True Team sections were on Tuesday, May 10. The boys were named the section champions and qualified to compete in the True Team State Meet at Stillwater High School on Saturday after a number of top ten all-time finishes in program history. Joe Murphy finished third in the 200 with a time of 23.42, eighth all-time for Big Lake. They got two top ten all-time finishes in the 1600. Kade Layton finished in 4:26.35, good for fourth at the meet and second all-time in program history. Jack Leuer finished sixth at the meet and fourth all-time in program history with a time of 4:30.89. Kade Layton also finished third in the 3200 with a time of 9:42.00, third all-time in program history. Only to be outdone by his younger brother, Owen Layton. Owen won the 3200 with the second all-time fastest score in school history of 9:38.00. Christian Noble finished second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.45, seventh all-time in school history.
The girls placed 12th with a score of 284.5. Wheelchair athlete Tayla Gassman finished in first in all wheelchair events
Tennis
The Big Lake boys tennis team went 0-2 last week. They lost 7-0 to Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, May 10 and 7-0 to Foley on Thursday, May 12.
