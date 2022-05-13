Below are summaries of Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Boys golf
Big Lake boys golf was in Becker on Tuesday, May 3. They shot 346 as a team to finish in fifth. Sophomore Aidan Johnson led the Hornets with an 81. Ryker Stukenholtz shot an 84, senior Tyler Anderson shot an 88 and sophomore Henry Knier shot a 93 to round out the top four. Senior Nick Selbitschka shot a 94 and senior Riley Siegrist shot a 104.
On Friday, May 6 they played in the New London-Spicer Invite. They shot 335 as a team to finish in seventh out of 19 teams. Stukenholtz led the Hornets with a 75. Johnson shot an 81, Anderson shot an 86 and Selbitschka shot a 93. Siegrist shot a 95 and Knier shot 100.
Girls golf
On Thursday, May 5 the girls were at Fox Hollow Golf Club in Rogers. They shot 451. Junior Britney Krumrei shot 109, freshman Kia Hjermstad shot 111, senior Brynn Johnson shot 115 and sophomore Sienna McConville shot 116. Sophomore Kylie Thomas shot 120 and freshman Torri Ramert shot 136.
On Monday the girls were in Monticello and they shot 452. Krumrei led them again, this time with a 106. Hjermstad shot 110, Johnson shot 113 and freshman Campbell Slattery and McConville tied with a 123.
Boys track and field
On Tuesday, May 3 Big Lake hosted another invitational. Joe Murphy won the 100 with a time of 11.58 and the 200 with a time of 23.57. Evan Secord won the 400 with a time of 57.87. Owen Layton won the 800 meter with a time of 2:08.1. Christian Noble won the 1600 meter with a time of 4:33.53 and the 300 hurdles at 43.65. Tanon Jacobson won the 3200 meter with a time of 11:02.56. Wuoson Nehwah won the 110 hurdles with a time of 18.14 and the high jump at 5’ 6”. Spencer Vold won the pole vault at 12’ 1”. Hayden Thieke won the long jump at 20’ 0” and the triple jump at 40’ 1”. Nehwah, CJ Mikely, Josh Ginther and Thieke won the 4x100 with a time of 45.92 and Secord, Gauge Hoffman, Amado Espinosa and Jack Berner won the 4x200 with a time of 1:44.68.
On Thursday, May 5 they were in Princeton. Carson Kunz (6’ 4”) set the school record in the high jump. The Hornets also set all-time top ten scores in the 300 hurdles, 1600 and 3200 meter runs. Noble ran the 300 hurdles in 42.99. Jack Leuer ran the 1600 in 4:33.14 (fourth all-time). Kade Layton ran the 3200 in 9:50.66 (second all-time) and his brother Owen Layton finished in 9:53.32 (third all-time).
Girls track and field
The girls on Tuesday, May 3 scored 45.5 points at their second home invite. Jade Flavin won the long jump with a distance of 15’ 2.00”. Tayla Gassman also won the 100 wheelchair, 200 wheelchair, the wheelchair shot put and the wheelchair discus.
On Thursday, May 5 in Princeton at the Chuck Johnson Invitational, the girls had a good showing. Flavin won the long jump again at 15’ 200”.
