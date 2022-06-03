Below are summaries of Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Baseball
Big Lake baseball finished the regular season on a high note, beating Cambridge-Isanti 4-1 on Wednesday, May 25. They lost 6-0 to Willmar the day before. The Hornets finished the regular season 5-14.
They play Becker during the section 5AAA quarterfinals on Tuesday to begin the playoffs. Baseball is double elimination so they’re guaranteed at least two games.
Boys golf
Big Lake finished the regular season in Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, May 24. The Hornets finished fifth as a team with a score of +41. Senior Tyler Anderson was even on the day to lead the Hornets. Senior Ryker Stukenholtz shot 84, sophomore Aidan Johnson shot 85 and senior Nick Selbitschka shot an 88.
Stukenholtz earned himself All-Conference by finishing 11th amongst all individuals with an average score of 82. All-Conference is top 12 amongst individuals.
Girls golf
The girls finished their season at the conference meet in Cambridge on Friday, May 27.They shot 465 as a team and finished last out of seven teams. Sophomore Kylie Thomas led the Hornets with a 113. Senior Brynn Johnson shot 115, freshman Kia Hjermstad shot 117 and sophomore Sienna McConville shot 120.
Boys lacrosse
Big Lake/Princeton’s season came to an end in the section 8A first round. They lost 18-1 to St. Cloud on Monday.
Girls lacrosse
The Hornets season came to an end on Monday in the first round of section 8 playoffs. They lost 10-2 to St. Cloud Hailey Schuller and Alynna Acosta scored the goals for Big Lake.
