The Princeton/Big Lake co-op Tigers hockey team played in the Robbinsdale Holiday Tournament at New Hope Arena last week from Wednesday, Dec. 30 through Friday Dec. 31, 2021.
They were shutout in all three games and were out-scored 11-0. They lost 4-0 to Bemidji on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Starting netminder Shelby Ulm made 52 saves on 56 shots on goal.
On Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, they lost to North Shore, 3-0. Ulm made 24 saves on 27 shots on goal.
On Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 they lost to Bloomington Jefferson in the seventh place game, 4-0. Ulm made another 29 saves giving her 105 total saves during the tournament.
They play Northern Tier (2-12) on Tuesday at home at Princeton Ice Arena for their only game of the week.
