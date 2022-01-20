The Becker/Big Lake co-op hockey team dropped three straight games last week. They lost 10-3 against Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The Eagles got goals from Luke Bordson, Eli Scheideman and Jacob Dietsch. They lost 6-5 in OT to Mora/Milaca on Thursday, Jan. 13. Brayden Graning scored a hat trick. Jase Tobako had three helpers. Erik Baker scored with three seconds left in the third period to force overtime. They then got shutout 7-0 on Friday, Jan. 14 Becker/Big Lake (2-12, 0-7 M8) has Chisago Lakes (9-3-1, 5-2 M8) on Thursday and River Lakes (7-7) on Monday, Jan. 24.
Girls hoops
The Hornets fell 75-32 against Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Lexi Moen had a team high 8 points. Moen also had 3 rebounds and 2 steals. Rylie Sternquist had 6 rebounds to lead the Hornets adding 4 points. Jessie Moyer had 4 steals. Big Lake (0-13, 0-4 M8) have St. Francis (2-11, 0-4 M8) on Friday and Becker (9-4, 6-0 M8) on Monday, Jan. 24.
Wrestling
The Hornets wrestlers continue their phenomenal season with a 69-3 victory over North Branch on Thursday, Jan. 13. Cash Sixberry (120 pounds), Cash Sixberry (Big Lake) over Unknown (For.) Christian Noble (126 pounds) and Nolan Reiter (132 pounds) all got wins off forfeits. At 138 pounds, Zack Smith won on a fall at 1:29. At 145 pounds Jack Christensen won on a fall at 5:05. At 152 pounds, Carson Gellerman won on a fall at 2:13. At 160 pounds, Tyler Dehmer won on an 8-5 decision. At 182 pounds, Brett Bordwell won on a fall at 0:48. Peter Duncombe (195 pounds), Alex Hanrahan (220 pounds) and Rieley Mullen (285 pounds) all also won on forfeits. Cash McCrone picked up a win on a fall 0:35 in an extra match.
Gymnastics
Big Lake gymnastics continues to have an excellent season. In their meet against North Branch on Thursday, Jan. 13, the boasted the two best all-around scorers with Lola Visci (36.850) and Britney Krumrei (36.825). Krumrei (9.325) finished second in the vault. Visci (9.650) finished tops on the bars. Krumrei finished second on the beam (9.050) and the floor (9.250). Amber Grunewald (25.000), Allie Goracke (17.975) and Kennadie Ell (17.025) were the other Hornet gymnasts that cracked the top ten in all-around scores. Big Lake is ranked third in class A with an average score of 142.917.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.