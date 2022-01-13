Below are summaries of Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Eagles hockey
The Becker/Big Lake co-op hockey team lost two and won once last week. On Tuesday, Jan 4. against Willmar the Eagles lost 8-5. Jack Beckstrom scored a hat trick and Luke Bordson tallied three assists. Jestin Toulouse had two assists. On Thursday, Jan. 6 the Eagles lost to Pine City Area 6-0. Declan Weber made 34 saves. On Saturday, Jan. 8 the Eagles got back in the win column against the Breckenridge/Wahpeton Blades 5-0. Beckstrom scored twice with Jase Tobako, Ben Sellner and and Erik Baker scoring the other goals. Jacob Polacec had two assists. Andrew Holm posted an eight save shutout. Becker/Big Lake (2-9, 0-5) have Cambridge-Isanti (9-2, 4-0) at home on Tuesday, Mora/Milaca (7-4) on the road Thursday and Northern Edge (4-6-1, 1-2) on the road again on Friday.
Tigers hockey
The Princeton/Big Lake co-op hockey team lost 8-0 in their only game of the week on Tuesday, Jan. 4 to Northern Tier. They gave up just one goal in the third period. Gretchen Vandover made 33 saves. The Tigers had nine shots on goal. Princeton (1-13, 0-3) have Chisago Lakes (7-8-1) on Tuesday, Rochester Century (5-9-1) on Thursday and Anoka (4-10) on Friday.
Wrestling
The Hornets wrestled at the Eden Prairie/Waconia duals on Saturday, Jan. 8. Big Lake went 5-0, beating Willmar (ranked #7 in AAA) 44-25, Eden Prairie 66-9, Lake City 54-21, Perham 50-30 and Waconia (ranked #2 in AAA) 39-30. The Hornets are currently ranked #5 in class AA and have North Branch on Thursday on the road.
Dance
The Hornets dance team danced in the Alexandria Invite on Saturday, Jan. 8. The high kick team placed 11th with a score of 246 and the jazz team finished in eighth place with a score of 261. Their next competition is in the Mississippi 8 conference championships on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at the Big Lake High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.