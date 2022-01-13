Below are summaries of Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.

Eagles hockey

The Becker/Big Lake co-op hockey team lost two and won once last week. On Tuesday, Jan 4. against Willmar the Eagles lost 8-5. Jack Beckstrom scored a hat trick and Luke Bordson tallied three assists. Jestin Toulouse had two assists. On Thursday, Jan. 6 the Eagles lost to Pine City Area 6-0. Declan Weber made 34 saves. On Saturday, Jan. 8 the Eagles got back in the win column against the Breckenridge/Wahpeton Blades 5-0. Beckstrom scored twice with Jase Tobako, Ben Sellner and and Erik Baker scoring the other goals. Jacob Polacec had two assists. Andrew Holm posted an eight save shutout. Becker/Big Lake (2-9, 0-5) have Cambridge-Isanti (9-2, 4-0) at home on Tuesday, Mora/Milaca (7-4) on the road Thursday and Northern Edge (4-6-1, 1-2) on the road again on Friday.

Tigers hockey

The Princeton/Big Lake co-op hockey team lost 8-0 in their only game of the week on Tuesday, Jan. 4 to Northern Tier. They gave up just one goal in the third period. Gretchen Vandover made 33 saves. The Tigers had nine shots on goal. Princeton (1-13, 0-3) have Chisago Lakes (7-8-1) on Tuesday, Rochester Century (5-9-1) on Thursday and Anoka (4-10) on Friday.

Wrestling

The Hornets wrestled at the Eden Prairie/Waconia duals on Saturday, Jan. 8. Big Lake went 5-0, beating Willmar (ranked #7 in AAA) 44-25, Eden Prairie 66-9, Lake City 54-21, Perham 50-30 and Waconia (ranked #2 in AAA) 39-30. The Hornets are currently ranked #5 in class AA and have North Branch on Thursday on the road.

Dance

The Hornets dance team danced in the Alexandria Invite on Saturday, Jan. 8. The high kick team placed 11th with a score of 246 and the jazz team finished in eighth place with a score of 261. Their next competition is in the Mississippi 8 conference championships on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at the Big Lake High School.

