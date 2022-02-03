Wrestling
Big Lake wrestled in a triangular against Mora and Albany on Tuesday, Jan. 25. They handled Mora 56-15 and Albany 59-15. They also had a top five matchup against Becker, but fell to the Bulldogs 37-26. At 106 pounds Ivan Lapointe beat Bennett Kujawa on a decision 13-8. Christian Noble got the better of Nolan Muellner with a pin at 32 seconds at 126 pounds. At 132 pounds Nolan Reiter beat Drew May on a technical fall, 19-3. At 138 pounds, Zack Smith beat Ethan Duncombe on a 9-6 decision. At 145 pounds, Dillon Browen beat Ethan Anderson on a fall at 4:10. At 170 pounds, John Murphy beat Tyson Ricker on a decision 9-6. Murphy was the last Hornet to get a win against the Bulldogs. On Thursday Big Lake visits St. Francis and have the conference meet in Princeton on Saturday.
Boys hockey
Becker/Big Lake split their week 1-1, losing to Bagley/Fosston 6-4 on Thursday, Jan. 27 and beating Prairie Centre 7-3 on Saturday, Jan. 31. Their game against Moose Lake Area on Tuesday, Jan. 25 was canceled. Erik Baker, Eli Scheideman, Jase Tobako and Brayden Graning all scored a goal against Bagley/Fosston. Jack Beckstrom had a four goal game against Prairie Centre and goalie Declan Weber made 32 saves. Becker/Big Lake (3-15, 0-8 M8) has Princeton (8-10, 5-4 M8) on Thursday and Breckenridge/Wahpeton (0-16) on Saturday.
Girls hockey
Princeton/Becker/Big Lake had a tough 0-3 week. They lost 4-1 to Pine City Area on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 3-1 against Hopkins/St. Louis Park on Thursday, Jan. 27 and 5-1 to Northern Lakes on Monday, Jan. 31. Addison Chaffee scored against Pine City Area, Hannah Doty scored against Hopkins/St. Louis Park and Jadyn Ulm scored against Northern Lakes.
Girls hoops
The Hornets dropped two games during their recent stretch against Princeton and Sauk Rapids-Rice. They were on the road against the Tigers on Thursday, Jan. 27. They lost in a close one, 51-47. Emily Steen had 17 points, five rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block. Rylie Sternquist neared a double-double with 12 points, eight rebounds and added an assist. Kadyn Dilger added five points, six rebounds, an assist, four steals and a block. They lost another close one to the Storm at home, 59-51, on Monday, Jan. 31. Steen was impressive as usual, scoring 19 points with nine boards, six assists and five steals. Dilger scored 10 points with seven rebounds, an assist and three steals.
Dance
The Big Lake dance team competed at the Mounds View Invite on Saturday, Jan. 29. The high kick team placed seventh and the jazz team finished in eighth.
