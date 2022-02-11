orts reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.

Wrestling

Big Lake dominated St. Francis in their only dual of the week. The Hornets handled the Fighting Saints 63-6. At 113 pounds Cash Sixberry pinned Brayden Boots at 3:27. At 120 pounds Cash Stortz beat Gunner Hostetter on a major decision 8-0. At 126 pounds Christian Noble beat Tyson Charmoli on a decision 7-2. At 132 pounds Nolan Reiter won on a forfeit. At 138 pounds Zack Smith beat Ken Hollenbeck on a major decision 16-5. At 145 pounds Dillon Browen beat Logan Granroth on major decision 12-1. Tyler Dehmer (160 lbs.) and John Murphy (170 lbs.) also won on forfeits. At 182 pounds Alex Hanrahan pinned Walter Guse at 5:12. Brett Bordwell (195 lbs.) won on forfeit. Peter Duncombe (220 lbs.) won on a pin at 1:30 and Kane Lapointe (285 lbs.) won on a pin at 2:28. Trajan Mussehl (182 lbs.), Dallas Sibbet (126 lbs.) and Spencer Vold (152 lbs.) all won first place matches at the JV conference meet in Princeton on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Boys hockey

Becker/Big Lake co-op had an up and down week. On Thursday, Feb. 3 they played Princeton and lost 9-2. Sophomore forward Jase Tobako scored a goal and had an assist. They bounced back and flipped the switch against Breckenridge/Wahpeton on Saturday, Feb. 5, winning 7-0. Sophomore goalie Amado Espinosa made 13 saves in the shutout. Becker/Big Lake (4-16, 0-9) have Pine City Area (7-15, 3-8) on Tuesday, Bagley/Fosston (12-10) on Thursday, Cambridge-Isanti (16-4-1, 9-1) on Friday and close the regular season with Prairie Centre (6-15) on Friday.

Girls hockey

Princeton/Becker/Big Lake closed their regular season with an 8–0 loss to Duluth on Friday, Feb. 4. Junior netminder Shelby Ulm made 38 saves as the Tigers were outshot 46-9.

Load comments