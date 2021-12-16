Eagles Hockey
The Becker/Big Lake co-op hockey team went 0-3 over the last week. On Tuesday, Dec. 7 the Eagles fell 8-2 to Northern Edge. They got goals from Brayden Graning and Eli Scheideman. Jase Tobako and Dillon Lindenau picked up an assist each. On Thursday, Dec. 9 they fell 12-1 to Chisago Lakes. Becker/Big Lake opened the scoring with a first period goal from Jacob Dietsch from Ben Sellner. On Saturday, Dec. 11 the Eagles were shutout 8-0 against Northern Lakes. Andrew Holm made 25 saves for the Eagles.
Tigers hockey
The Princeton/Becker/Big Lake girls’ hockey team suffered a 14-0 loss in their most recent action by the hands of Chisago Lakes on Dec. 9, at the Chisago Lakes Arena. Starting with four goals in the opening period, the Wildcats then added seven in the second while chipping in three more in the final period to reach the final tally. Tigers’ goalie, Shelby Ulm was able to finish the night in net, picking up 51 saves in the losing effort. Chisago Lakes moved to 5-4 with the victory while PBBL dropped to 1-6 with the loss. Aiming to get back on track, the Tigers returned to the ice on Dec. 14, hosting Pine City Area at the Princeton Ice Arena.
Dance
The Big Lake Dance Team took home third place in Kick at the Lakeville North Invite on Saturday, Dec. 11. They also competed at the Mississippi 8 Invitational on Monday, but results are not available at the time this paper goes to print.
