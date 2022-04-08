Head Coach Kim Bowen is back after 28 years. Bowen is assisted by Kathy Mason and Tony Loftus.
Last year the Hornets were 13-6, 11-3 in the Mississippi 8. They finished second in the conference before finishing third in sections. “Unfortunately, we had two different shutdowns where we couldn’t practice or play for ten days due to covid and for another five days due to safety issues. These both came at important times in our schedules and forced us to have a very condensed season,” Bowen stated.
They lost four girls to graduation from last year in Addy Bowne, Izzy Loftus, Hailey Dickson and Kendra Berg. Bowne was a pitcher and first baseman who is now playing for St. Ben’s.
Sydnie Loftus came on at the end of the season as a pitcher and DH and will return to a similar role this season while adding first base responsibilities. Emmy Bowne, who was limited to second base last year will return as a second baseman, but will also pitch this season as well. Anna Lund returns as the starting shortstop. Emma Jacobs played first last year and will also get some time behind the dish this year. Masyn Deckard played third last season and might also get a look in the outfield. Taya Fjone, Megan Vetter and Cassie Howe return after being utility players last season who now have chances to jump into the everyday starting lineup.
Tristyn Deckard brings speed to the outfield and Ava Prosser should bring some offense to a team that should be strong on the rubber. The pitching will give the team time to figure out how they’ll line up in the field with some players getting looks at new positions.
Big Lake expects to compete for the Mississippi 8 title with Chisago Lakes and Becker as well as the section 5AAA championship.
