Big Lake softball looks pitch perfect

The Big Lake softball squad is stacked with returning players - from the 2019 season.

This season the Hornets strength will be found in pitching.

Kim Bowen is the Big Lake Head Coach and her assistant coaches are Kathy Mason, Carlee Stenslie, and Kellie Morehouse.

Bowen has been coaching for 28 years and knows her way around a high school softball season.

She’ll be working with seniors Kendra Berg, Addy Bowne, Hailey Dickson, and Izzy Loftus - Browen has confidence in her teams pitching and experience.

“We have a strong pitching staff returning and some great offensive power,” Browen said. “Our weakness is that many of these girls haven’t played together in two years.”

Browen’s goal for her team is to take the conference and section championships.

Last year the Big Lake softball team had the exception of having a few practices in 2020, unlike other teams. Browen holds those memories close.

“Or last day of practice was a fun day of games and finished with a wiffle ball tournament,” Browen said. “We didn’t know it was going to be our last practice, but it was a great day with lots of laughter.”

Browen predicts that Becker, North Branch, and Chisago Lakes will be Big Lake’s highest competitors in the conference.

The first game is on Saturday, April 10 versus Rockford Area High School at 2 p.m.

“We are very excited to play and trying to enjoy every moment,” Browen said.

