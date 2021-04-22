Big Lake softball claps back against St. Francis

The Big Lake softball team evened its record with a 7-1 win over St. Francis Thursday, April 15 at Big Lake High School.
The Hornets held the Saints scoreless through six innings.
Head Coach Kim Bowen thought her team improved as the first week of competition wrapped up.
“I thought we showed good improvement,” Bowen said. “We had a lot more confidence against St. Francis.”
Big Lake pitcher Addy Bowne got the team off to a great start and she pitched two balls and three strikes in the first inning.
Big Lake was up to bat and Hailey Dickson hit the ball and made it to second base.
Next Emmy Bowne made it to first base and Dickson made it to third base - Dickson then made it home and earned a run for the Hornets.
The St. Francis pitcher had three balls and two strikes on the board.
Hornet Kendra Berg walked to first base - second and first base were loaded.
Anna Lund from Big Lake had a huge hit to middle field sending her teammate home and bringing the score to 2-0.
Emma Jacobs stepped up to the plate and St. Francis threw the third out to close out the first inning.
The scoreboard read 2-0 with the Hornets in the lead.
At the top of the second St. Francis made a run to first base.
Big Lake pitcher Addy Bowne struck the next two hitters out quickly. With the fourth Saint hitter at the plate Addy Bowne pitched a quick three strikes.
At the bottom of the second inning Kam Josewski was up first for Big Lake and she was thrown out.
Taya Fjone made it to first base next and then Dickson hit the ball to second base and it slipped just passed a Saint. Dickson made it to first base and Fjone advanced to second base.
Neither could make it home before St. Francis earned three outs.
The score was still 2-0.
At the top of the third Hornet Addy Bowne threw three outs without any St. Francis players getting on base.
“Addy Bowne has been an exceptional pitcher thus far,” Bowen said. “She had 14 strikeouts against Rockford and 16 against St. Francis with only one walk on the season.”
Berg was up to bat for the Hornets. She hit the ball hard to left field and earned a double.
Lund was up to bat next but was thrown out, but Berg stole third base.
Hornet Masyn Deckard was next up to bat, but she was thrown out.
Jacobs stepped up to the plate and hit the ball passed two St. Francis defenders. Berg ran home and Jacobs got to first base.
Josewski swung hard and brought Jacobs home for Big Lake.
St. Francis the third out on the next play.
The score was 4-0 heading into the fourth inning.
At the top of the fourth, Hornet pitcher Addy Bowne had two outs and then Dickson caught a wicked hit in mid field from St. Francis earning three outs for Big Lake.
At the bottom of the fourth, Big Lake’s Dickson was up to bat and had a perfect hit to left field. She made it to third base and then took a final opportunity to run home earning another run for the Hornets.
“Offensively, Hailey Dickson was four for four against St. Francis with a triple and a double,” Bowen said. “She couldn’t have done better. Anna Lund was also impressive going two for four with a double.”
Berg was on second base and Lund was on first base for the Hornets.
Sydnie Loftus had the chance to bring them home, but she didn’t hit the ball hard enough, and she was thrown out on first base by the Saints.
The score was 5-0.
At the top of the fifth inning St. Francis got one player on base and then Addy Bowne took care things on the plate earning three outs.
Megan Vetter was first up for the Hornets and earned a single. On the next two pitches she stole two bases making it to third base. Josewski made it to first base and stole second on the next play. Vetter made it home and Josewski was thrown out at third.
At the top of the sixth inning Big Lake was up 6-0.
St. Francis earned their first run of the night at the bottom of the sixth.
On the next up-to-bat Hornet pitcher Addy Bowne threw her third out.
The score was now 6-1 with Big Lake up.
Addy Bowne was the only Hornet who made it on base and she worked her way home for one last Hornet run.
The final score 7-1.
Big Lake had a stellar game that showed softball smarts and good technique despite not having an entire season in 2020.
“We had only one error against St. Francis which was a big improvement from Saturday’s game,” Bowen said. “Most of the players had never played in a varsity game before since they were in eighth and ninth grade the last time we played.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.