Big Lake soccer senior Ava Vizenor is thankful for every strange 2020 moment

Big Lake High School senior soccer star Ava Vizenor looks back on her 2020 season and considers it a blessing.
“Covid has affected my life a lot this year but I was still able to make great memories and accomplish a lot,” Vizenor said. “Our season was shortened as well but it was our best season to date and a good way to go out.”
Vizenor said wearing a mask on the bench wasn’t her favorite thing, but she would’ve done anything to play her senior year of soccer. As long as she got to be on the field she would follow the rules. Just like anything else, a mask and social distancing was something she had to get used to – but once she did she said it felt normal.
“At first all the new Covid rules seemed really crazy, but toward the end of the season it was the new norm,” Vizenor said.
Vizenor still remembers her team’s win against the Monticello girls soccer team as one of her season highlights.
It was the first time in Big Lake High School’s girls soccer history that they defeated the Magic. That sort of victory brought the team together.
“Everyone played an excellent game and the bus ride back was the best,” Vizenor said. “My favorite part about soccer is the camaraderie and how as a team we all work together for one goal.”
Just like the Big Lake team came together to accomplish the goal of defeating Monticello, Vizenor said it’s been a team effort to accomplish her goal of going onto play college soccer.
“Many people in my life have helped me get to where I am today as an athlete,” Vizenor said. “My parents first of all; my coaches Ben Strom, Mike Turner, Kelly Dilger; and my club coaches Ben Goteche and Brady Johnson. I really would like to thank my club coaches because they have giving me so many great opportunities and a chance to be apart of a amazing team.”
Vizenor will be playing soccer at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Vizenor has been kicking around a soccer ball since she was five-years-old. Her first coach was her dad.
She started out as a forward and evolved into whatever her coaches needed from her.
“I remember as a kid I would almost always play the forward position until one day my high school coach said I should try center mid,” Vizenor said. Since that day on that has been my main position. I would say it’s my favorite position because you are able to make an impact on both the offensive and defensive side of the game.”
She worked hard on both sides of the field and earned her spot as a team captain and a leader to her teammates.
“Being a leader and a captain of the team is something I love,” Vizenor said. “I always try to lead by example and communicate to my team.”
Vizenor is a great leader through her actions and her words. When it comes to talent and ability, she leaves it all on the field.
“I think my strongest attributes I bring to the team is my field vision, technical and tactical abilities,” Vizenor said. “High school sports have made a huge impact on my life, it’s brought so many great friends and memories. It’s also taught important lessons like teamwork and tenacity.”
She’ll bring those qualities to her new team as a University of Mary Maximus.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
