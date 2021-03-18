Big Lake sends nine wrestlers to Saturday state prelims

Big Lake’s wrestling team is no stranger to state competition.
This year the Hornets will have nine wrestlers battling it out on the state competition mats.
Big Lake’s Cash Stortz competed first at 106 pounds, defeating Monticello’s Mason Bauer 9-0 in the quarter finals.
Up next he faced Davey Maldonado of Rocori and won (fall 0:44).
He fell to Andrew Joedeman of Dassel-Cokato earning fourth place overall and qualifying for the state prelims.
Next up at 113 pounds for the Hornets was Cash Sixberry.
He fell in the quarter finals to Jimmy Carlisle of Albany then defeated Jack Major of Rocori (fall 5:18 in the semifinals.
He took the last open slot at fourth place solidifying a spot in the state tournament.
Christian Noble, Big Lake state champion defender, made easy work of the section competition.
Because of his ranking he earned byes until the final round. He defeated OwenCarlson of Albany (fall 0:17).
He’ll compete at the state prelims at 120 pounds.
Nolan Reiter also took down both defenders and took his place as section winner at 126 pounds.
He defeated Ryan Boecker of Becker (fall 1:15) and Devin Hansen of Albany (fall 3:01).
Big Lake’s Luke Schumacher weighed in at 132 pounds sliding past both of his opponents.
Schumacher took down Aaron Baisley of Rocori (fall 2:00) and Ethan Buncombe of Becker (MD 15-4).
At 138 pounds Rocco Visci earned a spot at the state prelims as well.
He won over Cole LaFave of Annandale-Maple Lake (MD 18-6) and took down William Mergen of Albany 13-8.
At 145 pounds Dillon Browen was in the same position as Visci, taking down both of his opponents.
He won over Jesse Farrell of Spectrum (fall 2:40) and defeated Payton Krumrei of Albany 10-9.
The final Hornet to qualify for the state prelims was Tyler Dehmer at 170 pounds. He won over Ryan Rose of Rocori (fall 1:45) in the quarter finals and fell to Tate Link of Dassel-Cokato in the semifinals to earn a fourth place section spot and to move onto the state prelims.
At 195 pounds Hornet Brett Bordwell defeated Aiden Pardino of Zimmerman (fall 1:36) in the quarterfinals and fell to Riley Hall of Annandale-Maple Lake to take fourth place and qualify for a spot in the state prelims.
