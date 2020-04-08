Coming off a season where the Warriors overcome a limited roster to enjoy success, the Waldorf women’s basketball team of Forest City, Iowa is adding young star-power from Big Lake to help build a deeper and even more talented program for many years to come.
The Warriors are adding Taylor Moen, the guard from Big Lake High School who earned Mississippi 8 All-Conference honors this winter in basketball and who also played goalie in soccer for the Hornets, Moen also is a decorated student who earned All-State Academic honors and is a four-year Mississippi 8 All-Conference Academic honoree.
“Taylor is going to provide depth at our point guard and shooting guard positions,” Coach Schutjer said. “She can play both positions, which is a great skill for the college level. She will be able to control the offense as a point guard and understands ball movement within it.
“As a scorer, Taylor has a good catch-and-shoot 3-point shot, and has also developed a scoring game off the bounce,” Waldorf’s coach added. “She has quick feet and a good basketball IQ.
“I watched several of Taylor’s games this past season,” Schutjer said. “She is a quiet player, but what I really like about her is that she always seemed to turn it on at the right times and when her team needed her to. She played on a very talented high school team this season, so she wasn’t necessarily the go-to kid for her team. However, she understood her role and was able to capitalize on it at crucial times. That is exactly what we are looking for, we want players who know how to play team ball and know what it takes to win. Taylor has those qualities.”
A four-year letter winner and starter as a senior, Moen plans to major in Business.
“Having the opportunity to play college basketball has been a dream of mine since I started playing basketball,” Moen said. “I love to be in the gym with a basketball and a hoop. I want to be able to coach once I am done with college. The more I can learn and play the game, the better coach I will be.
“I chose Waldorf because I like the small school and classroom setting,” Moen added. “Coach Schutjer, Coach (Kailey) Kladivo, and the team have made me feel excited to join the program. Being a part of the basketball team at Waldorf, I will continue to grow as a player and as a teammate.”
Schutjer added, “I am excited to have her join the family, and definitely see her having an immediate impact on our program.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.