Big Lake's Christian Noble will be vying for a state wrestling title Saturday night at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Noble, the 113-pound sophomore, remained undefeated on the season, improving his record to 42-0 with a 4-3 decision over Waseca's Mason Gelhoff in the 113-weight semifinals Saturday morning.
Noble will wrestle for the state title at the 113 weight Saturday night against Ty Bisek of New London-Spicer. Bisek has a 49-4 record heading into the championship showdown.
Two other area wrestlers lost their semifinal battles Saturday morning in St. Paul.
Big Lake's Nelson Reiter, wrestling at 106 pounds, lost to Tyler Wells of Princeton. Reiter suffered a technical fall at 4:41 after being down 18-3 to the 48-0 wrestler from Princeton.
Jesse Midas lost his bid for a state championship title when he lost by a 5-1 decision to Dawson Kellogg of Perham.
Both Reiter and Midas have their eyes on earning third-place medals when wrestling resumes in St. Paul.
Reiter will face Zach Tracy of Scott West with the winner wrestling in the third-place match.
As for Midas, he will take on Jacob Rahn of Fairmont with the winner wrestling in the third-place match.
