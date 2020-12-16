Big Lake’s Jack Iverson plans to hoop in college

Jack Iverson from Big Lake has been playing basketball and football, well, basically his whole life.
He’s now in his senior year and has his sights set on basketball for college.
At a young age his parents made sure to give him the option to play any sport he wanted and to try just about everything.
“My parents really encouraged me to try everything,” Iverson said. “This allowed me to find my way to football and basketball.”
He began basketball in kindergarten and football in first grade.
One thing that made Iverson stand out and what caused him to naturally take to sports was his size.
“I was always pretty naturally good at most sports because I was always a lot bigger than most of the other kids,” he said. “I did have to work hard to keep up with everyone else once we got to high school sports.”
He now stands tall at 6’6” playing wide receiver and free safety for the Big Lake football team and power forward for the Big Lake basketball team.
Iverson said that he has an affinity towards basketball. When it comes to playing at the next level he’d rather play basketball over football.
“Basketball is my favorite,” Iverson said. “It’s hard to say why exactly because I do like both. I think what makes me more attracted to basketball is all the different skills you have to be comfortable with to be a good player. My favorite part about football is the team/family aspect. One player can’t win you a game, it requires all 11 guys to be working together as one. My favorite part about basketball is how there’s so many ways you can play the game. Everyone has their thing they’re good at or a go-to-move.”
He plans to play college basketball but he hasn’t decided where yet. He’s had multiple offers.
The Big Lake athlete has learned a special talent while playing basketball and football that not many other high school athletes have had the chance to. That is adapting.
In both basketball and football he’s had three different coaches during his four years of athletics.
“Having many coaches has forced me to learn how to adapt to different coaching styles and personalities,” Iverson said. “I’ve also learned that you have to work for everything and nothing is just given to you.”
He has the ability to adapt, but he has another quality that coaches look for in a key player. He’s a hard worker. He thanked his multitude of Big Lake coaches for that ability as well.
“I bring a motor that doesn’t quit,” he said. “I want to win in everything I do and losing is never an option in my mind. I’ve learned that there’s two things you can control no matter what, and that’s your attitude and effort.”
Iverson’s favorite memory from his 2020 football season was the evenly matched game against Marshall.
The Hornets came out on top, but it was neck and neck the whole game.
Big Lake scored a touchdown in the first quarter, then Marshall had two touchdowns in a row to start the second quarter.
Big Lake scored again to close the third quarter still trailing, 13-9.
The Hornets closed the gap and scored in the third quarter making the final score 16-13.
“It was our first win of the year and it was a battle all the way to the end,” Iverson said.
Iverson’s senior year hasn’t been the easiest when it came to navigating COVID-19.
Despite the need for social distancing, he has found himself getting closer and closer with his teammates this year.
“I’m so lucky that I was able to play my senior football season,” Iverson said. “Nothing felt normal but we did what we had to do. I’ve gotten closer with my friends and have learned some new things that I might not have in a normal year.”
He has his fingers crossed for the start of the basketball season. He’s hoping that those in leadership make the right decisions and all teams are able to play in the winter. Iverson also has his fingers crossed that state leadership understands that it’s more than just a game to so many athletes who don’t have another year to play with their high school teammates.
“I really hope the governor realizes how much this basketball means to all of us seniors and I hope he makes the right decision to let us play,” Iverson said.
