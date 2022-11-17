Emerson Bowne

Starting pitcher Emmy Bowne did it all in the win against Princeton. She struck out 13 and gave up only one earned run on four hits on the mound and also drove in a run with the bat on the strength of two doubles, Friday, April 8 at Big Lake High School.

 Jeremy Lagos

Big Lake High School softball player Emmy Bowne has committed to play at Concordia University, St. Paul.

Bowne joins Bryleigh Dana of Cottage Grove as the Golden Bear’s two newest recruits.

