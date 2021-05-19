Big Lake raised sisters coach Magic softball squad

Sisters Chelsea Erickson and Lindsay Miller grew up in Big Lake playing for the current Hornet softball coach Kim Browen.
Now the two sisters are coaching the Monticello softball team.
“Growing up in Big Lake was great,” Chelsea said. “It was small enough where you knew almost everyone in your graduation class but you didn’t know everyone’s business. I enjoyed the size of the area and the people of the community. Playing with Lindsay was awesome. I know for a fact I didn’t always feel that way but looking back it’s only good memories.”
“It was fun,” Lindsey said. “Chelsea is very competitive and serious. Me, not so much. We definitely brought out the best in each other.”
The two sisters started playing softball at just five-years-old. Both said that their start had a lot to do with their grandfather Wayne Erickson.
He was a longtime Hall of Fame softball and women’s basketball coach in North St. Paul. Wayne helped Chelsea and Lindsay sign up for Apple Valley fast-pitch when they were 10-years-old.
In high school they made it to state four times while playing on the Big Lake softball team. The two had nothing but great things to say about Browen.
“She has established a wonderful program and a championship culture,” Erickson said. “I learned and continue to learn so much from her.”
Chelsea graduated from Big Lake in 2008 and Lindsey graduated in 2010.
Chelsea said that her high school softball experience at Big Lake makes coaching for Monticello more fun. Whenever Monticello softball faces Big Lake it’s a good time.
“Coach Bowen is a mentor that I communicate with frequently,” Chelsea said. “It also helps make trash talk more fun.”
Chelsea and Lindsay went on to play college softball at the University of Minnesota-Mankato.
“I am so happy that Lindsay chose to come to MSU and I got another couple years with her,” Chelsea said. We were able to play in the Women’s College World Series together.”
“Chelsea went there and then I was recruited by MSU,” Lindsay said. “Chelsea had such a great experience there so I thought MSU would be a good choice for me too.”
Chelsea said she loves the game for the inclusivity and Lindsay said she loves softball because of the pace.
“I love that softball is for everybody and every body,” Chelsea said. “Softball is really inclusive. There isn’t a specific body type or specific personality trait that makes you excel better than others.”
“I love the fast pace and that just one swing of a bat can change the game,” Lindsay said.
Chelsea has been coaching the Magic for three years now and Lindsay just joined her this year.
Chelsea would help with clinics for softball and volleyball in high school. Then, during college she started coaching summer ball. Chelsea coached at most levels from 12U C to 18U Gold. After college she helped coach one year at St. Benedict, then went to Upper Iowa University to coach for two years, and then after that she was an assistant at Missouri Southern for three years.
“I feel like I’ve always been a coach,” Chelsea said. “Or maybe just bossy. I like to think of it more as leadership. I have always enjoyed coaching and teaching. It just comes natural to me.”
Lindsay is a stay at home mom to her three kids Madeline (4), Cameron (3), and Charlotte (1). She’s so happy to be back coaching with her sister this year.
“I enjoy learning from her. She’s a great coach and Monticello is lucky to have her,” Lindsay said. “I’ve learned how much I missed the game and how much the whole state of Minnesota softball has really improved. There’s lots of talent out there.”
Chelsea loves what her sister Lindsay brings to the team.
“Everything,” Chelsea said. “No lie. Having Lindsay around is a blast. Not only is she extremely knowledgeable she is just fun to be around. There isn’t a time she isn’t around where she doesn’t make me smile and laugh.”
Chelsea and Lindsay are both very different coaches, but it makes for a great combination for the Monticello softball players.
“Chelsea is very competitive and more serious,” Lindsay said. “I’m more laid back. We balance each out nicely. We’re also on the same page with fundamentals and strategy. There’s never a disagreement.”
Both of them just want the Magic squad to compete and succeed.
“We both have high expectations and want the best for the kids but we go about it in different ways,” Chelsea said. “Coaching and using different styles and verbiage can be beneficial when coaching. As long as you mean the same thing and it gets the athlete to the same point. I think with us being on the same page but coaching in slightly different ways only helps the team.”
