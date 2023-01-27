Rylie Sternquist

Junior forward Rylie Sternquist drives through the lane in traffic and picks up an and-one against Chisago Lakes. Sternquist finished with a career-high and program record 37 points, Thursday, Jan. 19 at Big Lake High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Junior forward Rylie Sternquist was in her bag and broke out of a scoring slump in a big way. Sternquist scored at every level of the floor enroute to dropping a program-record 37 points.

“It feels refreshing honestly,” said Sternquist after the game. “And knowing that my team can pull off this win against a pretty decent team like Chisago Lakes. It’s really refreshing, especially after the season we had last year.”

Emma Jacobs

Big Lake senior center Emma Jacobs with the ball on the low block, Thursday, Jan. 19 at Big Lake High School.

