Big lake boys basketball 2022-2023

The 2022-2023 Big Lake boys basketball team, top row: Bryan Bebeau, Braeden Badeaux, Owen Layton, Carson Kunz, Aidan Johnson. Bottom row: Austin Brethhorst, Connor Stukenholtz, Trevor Maruska, Isaiah Terlinden, and Mitchell Hill. Not pictured, Kade Layton.

 Jeremy Lagos

Big Lake boys basketball coach Tom Critchley gears up for his third season at the helm. Critchley is assisted by Sheridan Johnson (volunteer assistant), Sam Dokkebakken, Chuck McConville, Nick Schaub, and Tim Peterson.

Last Season the Hornets went 15-13 and 7-7 in the Mississippi 8. It took them a while to find their footing, but they ended the season playing their best basketball at the right time. They played in a holiday tournament and got third place as the only Class AAA school playing against 4A schools. After getting picked to finish last in the section, they beat St. Francis 65-60 and narrowly lost to top-five ranked Princeton in double overtime in the section semis.

Tags

Load comments