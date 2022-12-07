Big Lake boys basketball coach Tom Critchley gears up for his third season at the helm. Critchley is assisted by Sheridan Johnson (volunteer assistant), Sam Dokkebakken, Chuck McConville, Nick Schaub, and Tim Peterson.
Last Season the Hornets went 15-13 and 7-7 in the Mississippi 8. It took them a while to find their footing, but they ended the season playing their best basketball at the right time. They played in a holiday tournament and got third place as the only Class AAA school playing against 4A schools. After getting picked to finish last in the section, they beat St. Francis 65-60 and narrowly lost to top-five ranked Princeton in double overtime in the section semis.
Johnny O’Brien and Joe Stepp we All-Conference players lost to graduation, but the Hornets still retained plenty of talent.
Mitchell Hill is a long-range shooter who developed into more of a scoring threat besides just three-point shooting by the end of the year, Carson Kunz has high potential and is supremely athletic, Kade Layton is another long-range sniper and perimeter defender, and Owen Layton brings versatility and can play all five positions.
Trevor Maruska has been groomed as their next point guard as he is a natural floor general, Isaiah Terlinden brings more versatility, Aidan Johnson made his way from JV to varsity last year and provides an inside threat to mesh with their outside shooting and Owen Wilczeck brings length and even more shooting to the Hornets.
Big Lake has plenty of shooting and some capable driving threats that can get to the cup. They want to play with pace and in order to do that are going to need to grab rebounds and prevent second-chance opportunities.
“We have a lot of guys who know how to play the game and more importantly know how to play the game with each other. We have shooters and slashers, so we feel good about the offensive side of the floor. Defensively we need to continue to improve and learn how to develop some toughness on the glass. We want to run, but we need to rebound to do it,” said Critchley.
That will be the true test for the Hornets, their ability to grab rebounds so they can get out and run. If they can do that they’ll be dangerous.
Princeton will remain the team to beat this season in the conference and section. With Monticello in a down year, Big Lake will have a chance to jump up from fourth past Monti and Becker and give themselves a chance to battle with Princeton for the top spot if they can take care of business.
