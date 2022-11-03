The Big Lake boys cross-country team. The Hornets finished as section 5AA champions for the second straight year. Pictured from L-R: Spencer Vold, Carter Erickson, Jack Leuer, Kade Layton, Owen Layton, David Guyse, Gavin Flavin, Alton Ahamed and Tanon Jacobson.
Last year Big Lake boys cross-country won the Minnesota State High School League state class AA title. This year they have a chance to defend their state title when they return to St. Olaf College this Saturday.
Their times are even better than they were last year at this time. At the state tournament last season, then sophomore Owen Layton’s time of 16:34.89 was the best on the team. At the section meet last week on Thursday, Oct. 27, now a junior, Owen finished as the section individual champion with a time of 15:47.2 at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park in Monticello.
“Owen has been running so well this year,” said Head Coach Todd Trutna. “He has such a great sense of his own pace. He knows exactly how far he’s going to extend himself. We talk about hunting at the end of the race, you’re going to be in a position to close and that we’re not just hanging on. He does such a great job and has the confidence in his ability to do that,” added Trutna.
Owen’s brother, senior Kade Layton, finished third overall with another sub-16 time at 15:58.1. Sophomore Jack Leuer almost made it to sub-16 as well, coming in at fourth place with a time of 16:04.0. Senior Spencer Vold (17:14.2) finished in 11th place and just missed cracking the top ten by half a second.
Junior David Guyse (17:54.2) finished in 21st. Freshman Alton Ahamed (18:28.6) came in 37th and senior Tanon Jacobson (18:41.1) finished in 40th to round out the Hornets’ runners.
They scored 40 points as a team, six ahead of runner-up Monticello.
Trutna mentioned how proud he was of his team’s first place finish, “it’s such a tough conference and tough section to run against these two other tough teams in Monticello and Becker. We knew it was going to be tight and things can shift.”
The week prior they ran a nearly perfect race at the conference meet when they won by 15 points. Trutna knew it would be a challenge running on Monticello’s home course and they needed to go out and perform despite being the section favorites.
“Just do what we do,” said Trutna on the team’s mantra this season. They’re very good about doing the little things right.
The boys did a good job of closing the race out today and controlling their pace and not coming out too strong.
To have two runners finish races sub-16 minutes is remarkable at a smaller school like Big Lake. Kade and Owen Layton have been the leaders for the team all year and were nearly joined by Leuer, who was just over four seconds off of finishing sub-16 himself.
The top dogs are important to have, but it takes the entire roster to be able to score so well as a team and come away as section champions.
Trutna mentioned how smooth and effortless of a runner Leuer is and he continues to improve every week.
Last year the Hornets had a big three with Christian Noble and the Layton brothers and now this year Leuer has slid right in there to replace Noble to keep a big three going.
Vold has also improved tremendously this season and might be the biggest difference maker as the Hornets have repeated as section champions. “Without him we’d be a bit sunk as a team,” said Trutna.
Guyse is as dependable as they come and Ahamed has been right there as well staying even-keeled. Jacobson, who made his return from a broken foot earlier this season, is looking to return to form, although it will be hard to fully return to strength in such a short amount of time. He’s typically good for running in the low 17’s when fully healthy.
Last year the Hornets figured they could be anywhere from first to fifth place and this year they have similar expectations. The strength of the team is the top three guys and if the final two scorers can push up and stay ahead of the bulk of the pack then Big Lake will put themselves in a good position to defend their state title.
The class AA state tournament boys race is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at St. Olaf College with the awards ceremony starting approximately at 4:15.
