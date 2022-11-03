2022 big lake boys cross country team

The Big Lake boys cross-country team. The Hornets finished as section 5AA champions for the second straight year. Pictured from L-R: Spencer Vold, Carter Erickson, Jack Leuer, Kade Layton, Owen Layton, David Guyse, Gavin Flavin, Alton Ahamed and Tanon Jacobson.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Last year Big Lake boys cross-country won the Minnesota State High School League state class AA title. This year they have a chance to defend their state title when they return to St. Olaf College this Saturday.

Their times are even better than they were last year at this time. At the state tournament last season, then sophomore Owen Layton’s time of 16:34.89 was the best on the team. At the section meet last week on Thursday, Oct. 27, now a junior, Owen finished as the section individual champion with a time of 15:47.2 at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park in Monticello.

