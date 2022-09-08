2022 big lake volleyball captains

The 2022 Big Lake Hornets volleyball team captains: Kendal Kopp (left) and Anna Lund (right).

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Alicia Brust is back for her 22nd season as head coach of the Big Lake volleyball program. Brust is assisted by Kellie Olson (JV), Gabby Sandford (B-squad) and Jess Shaughnessy (ninth grade).

Last year the girls went 17-8 overall, 6-1 in the Mississippi 8 and were named co-conference champions with Monticello, who made their first ever state tournament appearance.

