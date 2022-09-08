Alicia Brust is back for her 22nd season as head coach of the Big Lake volleyball program. Brust is assisted by Kellie Olson (JV), Gabby Sandford (B-squad) and Jess Shaughnessy (ninth grade).
Last year the girls went 17-8 overall, 6-1 in the Mississippi 8 and were named co-conference champions with Monticello, who made their first ever state tournament appearance.
“We had a great season last year. The ability to play and hit in multiple positions was the strength of the group. Great leadership on and off the court, and a tenacity and never give up attitude brought many big wins throughout the season. They were a great group to coach and work with all season,” said Brust.
They were given the second seed in section playoffs, but lost to Totino-Grace in the section semifinals.
Olivia Stockham was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the Mississippi 8 conference. Stockham, Anna Lund and Miranda Segner were all named All-Conference.
Stockham, Segner, Kammory Josewski, Natalie Johnson, Madie Clausing and Sophia Rondeau were all lost to graduation last spring. Rondeau, Johnson and Stockham all went on to play volleyball at the collegiate level.
Lund and Tristyn Deckard are both returning setters and will be asked to run the show this season. Kendal Kopp and Emma Nagorski are both versatile players who should play big roles for the Hornets.
Seniors Ruby Stockham, Shelby Baufield, Bella Kalthoff and Bekka Rotz come in with many years of playing experience and will fill some hitting spots on the right side and defensive roles. Junior Mya Rondo brings a strong court sense and plays great defense. Sophomores Marissa Reed, Amara Obia, and Jazlynn Dimkpa will provide some offensive attacking and blocking for the Hornets this year as well.
Serving, versatility and scrappy defense will be the strengths for the Hornets this year as they look to figure out a new lineup while facing a tough schedule to begin the season.
“I am looking forward to this season and what this crew will bring. With graduating some strong athletes, this crew will get overlooked a lot and they are excited to disappoint a few teams with their scrappy defense and versatility at the net,” said Brust.
Every match in the Mississippi 8 is tough so this early in the season it’s hard to predict who will come out on top this year, but Monticello and Chisago Lakes both made state tournament trips last season and return some players from those squads.
Big Lake is 1-5 this season playing a brutal schedule that includes a tournament they played at in Albany High School.
They return to action this week with Delano (4-2) on Tuesday before hosting Monticello (1-1) on Thursday. Last season Big Lake beat Monticello in Monti, which was Monticello’s only conference loss.
