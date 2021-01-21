Big Lake hoops fall to Chisago Lakes

The Big Lake boys basketball team started the season off with a section opponent - Delano - but couldn’t get that first win under its belt.
The Hornets went down 69-54, but never gave up.
Head Coach Tom Critchley had a goal of competing against every team and the Big Lake boys basketball team accomplished that.
“We want to be competitive in every game and possibly top 3 seed in the section,” Critchley said. “We have great kids and we have some players who have a lot of experience.”
The Hornets had been trailing since the beginning, but not by much.
There was 12 minutes left in the game and key player, Jack Iverson had four fouls. Delano was up 49-36.
With 10:05 on the clock Coach Critchley took his chances and Iverson subbed back in. Along with Mitchell Hill and Isaac Flicker. They brought energy on the court and movement on offense.
Jonathon O’Brien was sent to the line a lot for big lake. He was being aggressive and driving to the basket to draw the foul.
The score was 51-38 when O’Brien shot for two making the score 51-40.
The Hornets put on a full court press to try and dishevel the Delano offense, but it wasn’t enough.
With 7:30 left in the game the score was 57-45.
Iverson had a nice fade away jumper from the elbow and tried for a three-pointer on the next play, but couldn’t make it count.
Wyatt Windhorst tried to make something happen in the paint, but shots weren’t falling for Big Lake.
The scoreboard read 65-47 with four minutes left when Critchley put in the subs off the bench.
The final score was 69-54.
