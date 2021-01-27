Big Lake hoops earn third win against Magic

The Monticello and Big Lake girls’ basketball teams battled it out in the Monticello field house on Friday, Jan. 22.
The Magic fought hard, but it was the Hornets who prevailed in a 56-23 victory.
Monticello now sits at 1-2 for the season and Big Lake is undefeated with three wins.
Big Lake Head Coach Ryan Robinson was proud of her team’s accomplishments.
“Starting off the season with three wins definitely feels good,” Robinson said.
It especially felt good to get a commanding win over Monticello, the team that ended the Hornets’ season last year in the section semifinal game,
Big Lake’s Mia Huberty started the night with a drive to the basket earning two points for the Hornets.
Monticello started with a few turnovers and couldn’t get anything to drop.
Both teams were playing scrappy and earning two or three attempts on offense.
Olivia Hanson forced a turnover on Big Lake but couldn’t make the breakaway layup count.
Emma Cordell scored the first basket for the Magic tying up the score 2-2.
Huberty drove again for the Hornets making the score 4-2 with 13:04 on the clock.
Caela Tighe made her way to the basket scoring two and on the next play Tighe had a perfectly placed pass to Huberty on the block adding two more. The score was 8-2 and Monticello Head Coach Craig Geyen called a timeout with 12:26 on the clock.
“Big Lake was able to make us play faster than we wanted to play,” Geyen said. We have to continue to work on our decision making as the game goes on and the season progresses. Big Lake has more experience than what we have and at times it showed.”
Huberty scored another under the block making the score 10-4.
Graycee Roubinek earned a rebound put back and was sent to the line. She earned one more point for the Magic bringing the score to 10-5.
Tighe swished a three-pointer getting her team amped up.
Lindberg was sent to the line on the next play for Monticello. She made it look easy scoring both.
Steen had a spin move to the basket scoring two for Big Lake.
Lindberg was at the line yet again sending Big Lake into bonus. She made one.
The scoreboard read 22-9 with the Hornets in the lead.
Kadyn Dilger from Big Lake knocked down a shot from the top of the key earning three more points.
Hailey Millam from Big Lake added two from the line.
Millam scored one from the line, but missed the second - Dilger swooped in for the rebound and scored a basket under the hoop for the Hornets to close out the first half.
The score was 32-10 at halftime.
Big Lake had a pretty good lead, but Robinson never let her team get comfortable.
“Honestly, I never felt like we could relax until the final minutes,” Robinson said. “Monticello battled, they didn’t make anything easy and it was a fight until the end.”
Huberty scored first out of the locker room with a rebound put back.
Emma Cordell scored next for the Magic making the score 34-12.
Steen earned a breakaway layup after a back and forth between each team.
Huberty was up next with a breakaway layup. She was fouled and missed, but made both free throws.
The score was 42-14 when Robinson called a timeout with 8:10 left in the game.
Vizenor was on the line shooting one and one. She made the first and second adding two more for the Hornets.
Vizenor was sent to the line again and made two.
Despite the lead Big Lake’s defense wasn’t letting up. The Hornets had steal after steal, breakaway after breakaway, and Monticello kept fouling.
“Things weren’t working well on offense,” Geyen said. “At times we were a little scattered. We just have to know when to push the ball and when not to push the ball. We are learning to take care of the basketball as well.”
Geyen said that he wants his team to focus on doing little things to improve every day.
“Little things make a big difference,” Geyen said. “Continue to improve and get better. Push each other in practice and continue to grow our game.”
Big Lake had seven team fouls and Monticello had 10 team fouls with 5:53 left in the game.
Roubinek was sent to the line for the Magic shooting one and one. She sank both free throws making the score 46-18.
Lexi Coleman shot and made two from the line for the Hornets.
Vizenor was fouled under the basket and earned two free throws.
Huberty was sent to the line in double bonus for Big Lake.
The Hornets were running out the clock and moving the ball well with four minutes left in the game.
The score was 53-20 when both team sent in their subs off of the bench.
Jessie Moyer from Big Lake swished a field goal with 2:10 left in the game.
Ava Nebben scored a three pointer a few seconds later.
Rylie Sternquist from Big Lake scored two final free throws with the clock running out.
The final score was 56-23 with the Hornets coming out on top.
Robinson said it has been fun watching her team work well together and create a rhythm.
“The way our girls work together has been so fun to watch, just letting them play a little bit I think has been very freeing for them and is working in our favor,” Robinson said. “Senior captain Mia Huberty is one of our most dependable players, it would be tough to find someone who works harder than her and it often shows up on the state line.
For the Hornets Huberty had 17 points, seven rebounds, and eight steals.
Dilger had nine points, six rebounds, and two steals.
Tighe and Millam each had seven points.
For the Magic Roubinek had six points, six rebounds, and two steals,
Lindberg had five points, three rebounds, and three steals.
Haase and Cordell each had four points.
