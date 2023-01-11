Big Lake High School hosted the Hornet Classic on Saturday, Jan. 7. Nine gymnastics teams competed with the Hornets coming out on top with a high score of 144.750, second place Monticello scored 140.050, and Becker took third place at 136.650.
Big Lake won three out of four events. They scored 36.800 on the vault, 35.200 on the bars, 35.450 on the beam, and 37.300 on the floor. Only Monticello had a better score on the bars (35.550). Senior Britney Krumrei won three of four events individually and set the school record for all-around score.
It was Big Lake’s best performance of the season. “We had an outstanding meet,” said Head Coach Lanny Goldsmith.
“The atmosphere on Saturday at the Hornet Classic was incredible with several of the top teams in the state competing. Our girls overcame a tough and unusual week with practice cancellations and also competing on Thursday versus Chisago Lakes. They have been steadily improving every single meet and we scored our season high 144.750. Our team is coming together and building that chemistry that all great teams have. We are also getting some skills back and putting in some upgrades for the final stretch of the season. Very proud of our girls and my assistant coaches for the work they put in,” said Goldsmith.
Krumrei (38.100) and Autumn Grunewald (36.250) had the two highest all-around scores. Grace McCrone (34.200) finished 11th in all-around scoring, Amber Grunewald (26.850) finished 23rd, and Allie Goracke (25.900) was 25th. Only Krumrei, Autumn Grunewald, and McCrone did all four events.
Krumrei (9.550) finished second on the vault, Autumn Grunewald (9.400) took fourth, Goracke (9.0) tied for tenth, Gabby Gardner (8.850) tied for 15th, and McCrone (8.800) took 17th. Krumrei finished second only to Lainey Stavish of Sartell-St. Stephen. Stavish beat her by just 0.05.
On the bars, Krumrei won with a score of 9.450. Autumn Grunewald (9.0) was fourth, Amber Grunewald (8.550) tied for tenth, McCrone (8.20) finished in 15th, and Sam Merten (7.850) tied for 18th.
On the beam, Krumrei scored 9.500 and cleared second place Karli Kirk from Becker by 0.200. Amber Grunewald (8.950) finished fourth, Autumn Grunewald (8.650) tied for seventh, McCrone (8.350) tied for 15th, and Goracke (7.750) finished 25th.
On the floor, Krumrei scored 9.600. Amber Grunewald (9.350) finished third, Autumn Grunewald (9.200) tied for sixth, Goracke (9.150) tied for ninth, and McCrone (8.850) tied for 15th.
On Thursday, Jan. 5 the Hornets hosted Chisago Lakes for a meet. The Hornets beat the Wildcats 142.575 to 131.425 and won every event.
On the vault, the Hornets took the top two spots and four of the top five. Krumrei (9.475) won, Goracke (9.125) was second, Autumn Grunewald (8.925) was fourth, McCrone (8.700) took fifth, and Amber Grunewald (8.375) was seventh.
Big Lake took the top four spots on the uneven bars. Krumrei (9.200) won, Autumn Grunewald (8.750) was runner-up, Amber Grunewald (8.600) took third, McCrone (8.250) was fourth and Merten (7.725) took sixth.
The beam was the only event a Hornet gymnast didn’t win. This time they finished second through sixth. McCrone and Amber Grunewald tied for second with a score of 9.025. Autumn Grunewald (8.825), Krumrei (8.675), and Goracke (8.500) went four-five-six respectively.
Amber Grunewald won the floor with her routine scoring 9.350. Krumrei (9.250) took second, McCrone 8.850 finished fourth, Autumn Grunewald (8.550) was fifth, and Goracke (8.475) rounded out the Hornets in sixth.
Four Hornets competed in all four events. Krumrei was the top all-around scorer at 36.600. Amber Grunewald (35.350) was third, Autumn Grunewald (35.050) was fourth, and McCrone (34.825) was fifth.
Big Lake had a meet with North Branch Tuesday evening in their only event of the week. On Thursday, Jan. 19 Big Lake hosts Monticello at 6 p.m. for their only scheduled event for next week.
