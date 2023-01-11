Big Lake gymnastics team

Big Lake defended their home gym by winning The Hornet Classic, Saturday, Jan. 7.

 Paul Krumrei

Big Lake High School hosted the Hornet Classic on Saturday, Jan. 7. Nine gymnastics teams competed with the Hornets coming out on top with a high score of 144.750, second place Monticello scored 140.050, and Becker took third place at 136.650.

Big Lake won three out of four events. They scored 36.800 on the vault, 35.200 on the bars, 35.450 on the beam, and 37.300 on the floor. Only Monticello had a better score on the bars (35.550). Senior Britney Krumrei won three of four events individually and set the school record for all-around score.

Britney Krumrei Hornet Classic

Senior gymnast Britney Krumrei celebrates after posting an all-around score of 38.100, Saturday, Jan. 7. 
Amber Grunewald

Amber Grunewald competes on the bars against Chisago Lakes. She scored 8.600, Thursday, Jan. 5 at BLHS.

