Big Lake gymnasts fight for first

The Big Lake gymnastics team defeated Chisago Lakes on Saturday, Jan. 30 139.625 to 127.475 in the second meet of the season.
Co-Head Coach Lanny Goldsmith said that his team is still getting into the groove of the season and sees room for improvement.
In the Hornets first competition last Thursday, Jan. 21 at Cambridge Isanti High School the Big Lake gymnastics squad lost 132.85 to Cambridge-Isanti’s 140.675.
Lola Visci finished third in the all-around scoring a 33.825 and Grace Kluk was fifth scoring a 32.825.
Sam Merten finished first in the combined all-around with a score of 32.55 and Kennadie Ell finished second with a score of 32.25.
Allie Goracke placed third on vault.
“I thought our girls did a nice job on floor and bars but left a lot of room for improvement on vault and beam,” Goldsmith said. “Many girls competed high school routines and did a great job under pressure. The girls did outstanding wearing their masks and distancing the best we can. It’s definitely something we are adjusting to and getting comfortable with.”
On the vault Grace Kluk took first place scoing a 9.175.
Lola Visci came in second scoring a 9.05.
Allie Goracke was third with a 9.0.
Ava Heinen came in fourth place scoring an 8.825.
On the bars Visci took the lead in first place scoring a 9.225.
Kluk came in second place scoring an 8.7.
Britney Krumrei scored an 8.025.
Sam Merten scored a 7.9.
On the beam Krumrei took first place scoring a 9.225.
Autumn Grunewald came in second place with an 8.925.
On the floor Visci earned another first place spot scoring an 8.9.
Kennadie Ell came in second place scoring an 8.779.
Amber Grunewald came in third with an 8.7.
For the all around Visci took first place over all scoring a 35.625.
Grace Kluk came right behind her in second place scoring a 34.4.
“The girls made a lot of progress since our first meet against Cambridge,” Goldsmith said. “We improved our varsity team score by more than 7 points.”
Big Lake gymnastics is now 1-1 for the season.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
