Sophomore Allie Lu (above) springs off the vault, Thursday, Feb. 2 at Big Lake High School. She scored 8.775 against the Bluejackets. 

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Big Lake gymnastics team has nearly finished the season undefeated after beating Cambridge-Isanti with a season-high score of 147.575. After the victory, the Hornets were named the 2022-23 Mississippi 8 champions and are the top-ranked team in Class A.

It was a good showing for both teams, but the Hornets saved their best for last as the regular season nears its end and beat the Bluejackets 147.575-141.825.

