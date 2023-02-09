The Big Lake gymnastics team has nearly finished the season undefeated after beating Cambridge-Isanti with a season-high score of 147.575. After the victory, the Hornets were named the 2022-23 Mississippi 8 champions and are the top-ranked team in Class A.
It was a good showing for both teams, but the Hornets saved their best for last as the regular season nears its end and beat the Bluejackets 147.575-141.825.
“The girls are really stepping up and peaking at the right time,” said Head Coach Lanny Goldsmith.
Vault was the closest event. Big Lake won all four events but cleared C-I by just 0.425 on the vault. Big Lake senior Britney Krumrei scored 9.375 on the vault and beat Cambridge-Isanti’s Alison Barber by 0.125 for the top score. Sophomore Allie Goracke (9.175) finished third overall on the vault, senior Autumn Grunewald (9.125) tied for fourth, senior Grace McCrone (8.975) finished in seventh and sophomore Allie Lu (8.775) came in ninth.
On the uneven bars, Big Lake won 35.775-34.850. Krumrei (9.450) was first on bars, Autumn Grunewald (8.850) tied for second, sophomore Amber Grunewald (8.825) took fourth, senior Katie Goracke (8.650) took seventh and McCrone (7.975) finished in 10th.
The beam and the floor are what really separated both teams. Big Lake beat Cambridge-Isanti 37.225-35.375 on the beam and 37.925-35.375 on the floor. The Hornets took the top three spots on the beam and the top four spots on the floor.
Lu (9.450) led everybody on the beam. Autumn Grunewald and Krumrei tied for second with a score of 9.375. Amber Grunewald (9.025) finished sixth and Allie Goracke (8.450) took eighth. Krumrei was spectacular with her floor routine and scored 9.700. Amber Grunewald (second, 9.500), Autumn Grunewald (third, 9.425) and Allie Goracke (fourth, 9.300) were just as impressive on the floor as well. McCrone (8.675) tied for seventh to round things out for the Hornets.
Krumrei was first place in all-around scoring at 37.900 while Autumn Grunewald wasn’t far behind in second place at 36.775.
The last regular season meet was against Becker on Tuesday evening. A win against the Bulldogs would mean an undefeated regular season for the Hornets.
The Section 7A gymnastics tournament takes place on Friday, Feb. 17 at St. Francis High School and is currently scheduled for a 5 p.m. start.
