Big Lake gymnasts are state champion defenders

The Big Lake gymnastics team is still running on a high from its first place championship title at the 2020 Minnesota Class A State Gymnastics Meet.
The talented team is back and ready to work even harder this season.
Last year the team went undefeated in conference meets, won the Mississippi 8 Conference title, Class A true team state title, Section 7A championship and the Class A State championship.
The sister-brother team of Nikki Dilbert and Lanny Goldsmith are co-head coaches for the Hornets. Both have been coaching for over 20 years, including five years at Big Lake.
The Big Lake gymnastics assistant coaches this season are Kacey Skarhus and Kris Kitzman.
The team lost four seniors and have only two seniors this year: Grace Kluk and Jolie Nehwah.
“We have a lot of depth at both levels even though we graduated four seniors from our 2020 Class A state championship team,” Goldsmith said. “I wouldn’t necessarily call it a weakness but we definitely don’t have the high school meet experience we’ve had in years past. Grace Kluk, Kennadie Ell, Brit Krumrei and Lola Visci will be solid Varsity competitors for us this season.”
Goldsmith said he has a mindset for the 2021 Big Lake gymnastics team that starts with a strong and tough minded team. His goals are to win the conference, section, and move on to post-season meets.
Though they graduated four gymnasts, Goldsmith is confident in his returning team.
Looking back, Goldsmith said one of his favorite memories was seeing the girls light up when the got to travel to state.
“Our girls absolutely loved riding in a coach bus to true team state in Melrose and winning the meet,” Goldsmith said.
This year holds some extra weight because of the uncertainty of the season due to COVID-19.
“It means the world to our coaches and our athletes,” Goldsmith said. “We cherish these months we get to spend together. We’re so excited!”
Goldsmith said Big Lake’s two toughest opponents this season will be Monticello and Cambridge-Isanti.
“Our first meet is on Thursday, Jan. 21 against Cambridge-Isanti,” Goldsmith said. “It will be different having the six week pause prior to starting up practices.”
