Big Lake gymnastics takes third place in morning session of class A state meet

The Big Lake girls gymnastics squad headed to Champlin Park High School on Friday, March 26 to compete in the Class A state tournament.
The Hornets scored a total of 141.925 and an unofficial place of third in the first round of the class A state competition that started at 11:30 a.m.
The second round of class A teams would compete starting at 6 p.m.
Totals from the class A morning session:
On the vault Big Lake’s Brittany Krumrei and Becker’s Riley Norberg tied for second place with scores of 9.5250.
Hornet Lola Visci came in 11th place with a score of 9.3.
On the bars Krumrei took sixth place with a score of 9.0.
Grace Kluk came in 11th place with a score of 8.7 for Big Lake.
On the balance beam Krumrei was the first to place for the Hornets again. She took seventh place with a score of 8.9.
Visci was close behind with a score of 8.725 in 11th place.
Kennadie Ell placed 23rd for Big Lake with a score of 7.5.
On the floor Krumrei took third place with a score of 9.4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.