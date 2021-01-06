Big Lake gymnastics coach named Coach of the Year

The Big Lake gymnastics team had an incredible 2020 season and ended with a state championship title.
Head Coach Nikki Dilbert earned herself an award for the books.
She was named 2020 coach of the year and 2020 championship coach by the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association.
Individual coaches were meant to be recognized at the MSHSCA Hall of Fame Banquet in October of 2020, but it was canceled due to COVID-19.
Instead the coaches received the awards in the mail as somewhat of a Christmas present.
Dilbert said she loved receiving the plaque in the mail but it wasn’t the same a in person gathering.
“What a cool Christmas surprise,” Dilbert said. “I’m bummed that there was no banquet, but I’m honored to receive this award.”
The Big Lake gymnastics team ranked No. 1 all season and seemed untouchable. They proved it at state with a winning score of 146.825.
The Hornets had the top team score on the uneven bars, while finishing second in the vault and balance beam competitions, and the girls were fourth in the floor exercises.
Those scores added up to the best overall score in the eight-team field and a Big Lake state championship.
Coach Dilbert was already looking forward to next season immediately after the state tournament ended last year in February.
“They come into the gym every day and they want to be here, so I have no doubt that we’ll be able to continue that tradition into next year.” Coach Dilbert said after the state competition came to an end last season.
Four seniors graduated from the Hornet gymnastics squad, but everyone else will be returning and ready to repeat a state championship.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
