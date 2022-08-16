The first wave enters the lake for their 0.9 mile swim to begin the Graniteman, Saturday, Aug. 6.
The third wave of racers enter the water, Saturday, August 6.
Isla George (14) finishes the swim and she heads towards the bikes, Saturday, Aug. 6. George finished in 1:34.27.
Sean Pickle (17) speeds off on his bike in the rain, Saturday, Aug. 6. Pickle finished the race in 1:12.04 and took second place in the sprinter’s length of the race.
Sports Reporter
The weather did not play along on Saturday, Aug. 6, the day of the 13th Big Lake Graniteman Triathlon. Big Lake joined the Graniteman Triathlon series in 2010.
The race was slated to begin at 8 a.m., but lightning strikes in the area delayed the race by half an hour while the rain continued to come down. It wasn’t quite pouring, but the warm rain was steady.
The race was only delayed once and everything was good to go when the first racers dove into the lake around 8:30 a.m.
There are two course lengths, an olympic length and a sprinter’s length.
Preston Youngdahl won the men’s olympic length race with a time of 2:11:27 and Whitney Moore won the women’s race with her time of 2:41:55.
Big Lake High School’s Owen Layton won the men’s sprinter’s race with a time of 1:09:12 and Bette Rowley won the women’s race at 1:14:47.
