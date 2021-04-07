Big Lake girls track stars reach for new records

The Big Lake girls track and field team is stacked with seniors this season.
Head Coach Adam Pelot’s only goal is to be better than they were last season - as in the 2019 season.
“As a team, all I want is to be better in all of our events than last year,” Pelot said.
Pelot has been coaching for 14 years and his assistant coach is Andrea Ibberson.
The seniors are Codi Bunting, Amelia Degen, Josephine Lentz, Ashley Madison, Carter Monson, Ashlee Ogren, Elissa Wennblom, and Erika Werner.
The 2021 Big Lake girls track and field captains are Taylor Edmonson and Lentz.
“I think that this years team will be different in that we have a great core group of leaders on this team that help younger and newer athletes achieve more on the track,” Pelot said.
Without competing last year, Pelot said he wasn’t quite sure what to expect this season. He said he assumes that Monticello and Becker will be their toughest opponents.
“Our team’s strengths lie in the team itself, all of the athletes are strong competitors,” Pelot said. “Our weakness is that we did not have a season last year, so the underclassmen are not well represented.”
Despite not knowing what his competition will look like this year, Pelot knows his team will hit new highs. He predicts a few individual and relay team school records.
Pelot is simply counting his blessings that his team has made it through a week of practice.
“The five days that I had with my team before we were shutdown was the highlight of my spring,” Pelot said. “It means the world to me to be back practicing with my girls, last spring was rather disheartening when we had just gotten things going and then everything was shut down. To be perfectly honest, I have had a countdown going from last year to this year looking forward to this date.”
Big Lake will compete in their first meet on Tuesday, April 13 at Monticello High School.
“I am expecting us to perform fairly well, shake a little rust off from competitions, but overall I expect us to be competitive,” Pelot said.
