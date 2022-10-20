Lexi Moen shot

Junior Lexi Moen takes a shot on goal against Becker in their 3-0 win over the Bulldogs. Moen scored a goal and added an assist, Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Big Lake High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Hornets got a shutout from junior goalkeeper Kadyn Dilger and goals from juniors Lexi Moen, Rylie Sternquist and Trinity Zoccoli for the team’s first ever section playoff victory against Becker on Wednesday, Oct. 12. It was also their second win against Becker this season.

The girls did a good job all game applying constant pressure on the ball. The Hornets maintained the majority of the possession and in turn outshot Becker 9 to 3 in shots on goal. When they didn’t hold possession they kept the attack away from dangerous areas in front of the net and in the middle of the field.

Trinity Zoccoli goal celly

Teammates surround junior Trinity Zoccoli (orange cleats) after she scored her first career varsity goal against Becker, Wednesday, Oct. 12.

