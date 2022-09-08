Brady Johnson is the head coach for Hornets girls soccer and is back after his debut season last year. Johnson is assisted by Kelly Dilger and Derek Holman.
They went 6-8-3 last year and tied Becker for fifth in the Mississippi 8.
The 2021 season saw a handful of new players that earned a regular starting spot, including three eighth graders and six sophomores.
“We were a team that was extremely young and had just graduated seven players from the program. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year, yet we kept finding ways to stay competitive and win games. Most notable, we beat a strong Zimmerman team 2-1,” said Johnson.
Kadyn Dilger, Emily Stein and Lexi Moen were all named All-Conference last season with Rylie Sternquist being All-Conference honorable mention. Of those four, only Stein is gone after graduating last spring. The rest return as juniors this year.
Steen was a senior captain that had played on the team since eighth grade.
The good news is they return 10 of 11 starters from last year. Among those, junior forward Rylie Sternquist has already shown a return on their investment this season. Sternquist found a good rhythm at the end of last season making an impact in front of goal and this season already has an important goal to her credit when she scored the late equalizer against Rockford on opening night to force overtime.
Junior Kadyn Dilger is back as the starting goalkeeper and is perhaps their most important player in terms of one individual who can make an impact and keep the Hornets in every game with her exceptional form. She has started in net for the Hornets since she was in eighth grade. This year she has 17 saves on 18 shots on goal, most notably making 12 saves in their 1-0 win against Cambridge-Isanti on Wednesday, Aug. 31. In that contest they got another late goal, this time from junior Lexi Moen in the 71st minute to win the game.
Senior Lauren Huver transferred back to Big Lake and will be a strong presence for the squad at midfield.
Their strength this year will be a side that has played together for a long time, including club soccer. Returning 10 starters and adding a senior transfer will be key to making a jump up the conference standings.
The Mississippi 8 features a trio of strong teams, St. Francis is ranked in the top 10 in the class this season and is coming off a state tournament appearance. Monticello is off to a hot 3-0-1 start to the season and project to be in contention for the conference title.
