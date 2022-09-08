2022 hornets girls soccer captains

The 2022 Big Lake Hornets girls soccer captains: Kadyn Dilger (left) and Savannah Baker (right).

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Brady Johnson is the head coach for Hornets girls soccer and is back after his debut season last year. Johnson is assisted by Kelly Dilger and Derek Holman.

They went 6-8-3 last year and tied Becker for fifth in the Mississippi 8.

