The Big Lake Hornets have a new man in charge of leading the girls soccer team. Head Coach Brady Johnson begins his first year as coach of the Hornets after coming from St. Francis as an assistant head coach for the Fighting Saints after winning the Mississippi 8 last year.
Last year the Hornets finished 6-2-3 with their only losses coming from St. Francis and Becker. They graduated eight seniors, three of which are playing collegiately this year. This year the team returns eight returning varsity players, only two which are seniors so it’s a young group.
Most of the players on the roster are sophomores so lower classmen really are the foundation of their soccer team. The team should be competitive again this season and will win more games than they lose.
Coach Johnson wants to see the team finish over .500 for the year and they should be able to, even with a young team. Senior Emily Steen, junior Savannah Baker, and sophomore Kadyn Dilger are the team’s captains that look to lead the charge for the Hornets this year.
About half the starting 11 for the year projects to be sophomores, including Dilger who is the goalkeeper. She’s been the varsity goalie for two years now so she brings a mix of youthful experience and talent to the bunch as she begins her third season. A talented goalie can keep any team in a match so Dilger has the potential to steal some games that Big Lake might not be quite ready to win yet otherwise.
