Lindsey Hartfiel begins her second season as the girls lacrosse coach for Big Lake. They also have a co-op partnership with Princeton beginning this year. Hartfiel was hired in 2020, but the team didn’t have a season due to covid and state guidelines. She is helped by Assistant Coach Zach Barzee and volunteer coaches Katie Bondhus and Mackenzie Cypull.
Having such a new program, a lot of the girls on the team last year had little to no experience playing lacrosse. They spent last year learning the basics of the sport and didn’t achieve any wins yet, but gaining game experience helped them learn the fundamentals and will look to continue to improve on those in year two.
They lost three players to graduation from last year’s team, Lilly Berglund, Mackenzie Cypull, and Kayla Niedzielski. All three played big minutes last year in key roles. Berglund played everywhere from goalie to attack, Cypull was a key defender and Niedzielski played at midfield and attack. Berglund joined the Army National Guard and Cypull returned as an assistant coach.
This year’s team has a large upper class that will be the backbone of the squad and provide leadership to the younger girls who are also now learning the sport for the first time. The team will focus on improving the backend and have scheduled some other programs that are also relatively new to get more comparably experienced competition.
“I am excited for this season. Not only will we be able to continue to grow, but I believe our girls will be more competitive both against the competition and on the score sheet. This season we scheduled some games with newer and comparable programs like ours with the goal of providing our players the chance to have some on field success and to be able to develop their ability to work as a team to accomplish their goals,” stated Hartfiel.
