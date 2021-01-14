Big Lake girls hoops start fresh with a new coach

New Big Lake girls head basketballcoach Reyan Robinson is taking her place as a first-time coach at a challenging time in high school sports history.She has been a part of the Big Lake basketball community for six years and has worked with basketball players from middle schoolers to junior varsity.
Her assistant coaches are Amanda Chesness and Karissa Welle and the team managers are Kendra Berg and Audrey Wertich.
The 2021 Big Lake basketball seniors are Mia Huberty, Hailey Millam, Claire Petersen, Caela Tighe and Ava Vizenor, And the team captains will be Huberty, Millam, and Tighe.
Robinson is looking forward to setting new standards as head coach.
“I want to get the best out of these kids and surpass expectations,” Robinson said.
Something unique about the Big Lake girls basketball squad is that the five seniors have been playing ball together since they were in elementary school. They have a team flow and extreme comfortabilityRobinson says the girls’ only weaknesses are that the squad isn’t very big and she wont have as many subs to work with off the bench.
Big Lake’s record last season was 19-9 but Robinson wants to break that record. She thinks the team will play differently this season because it almost didn’t get a chance to play.
“This year I think everyone will just be thankful to be playing,” Robinson said. “We learned over the past year not to take anything for granted and I know our kids will make the most of the time they’re given.”
As Robinson looked back on last year’s basketball season she said one of her favorite memories was bus rides after big wins. She said the whole team would sing along to Taylor Swift and the energy was always high no matter how late it was.
Robinson said the toughest opponent is going to be Becker who was at the top of the section last year.
To kick off the season the Hornets will face Chisago Lakes on Jan. 15.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
